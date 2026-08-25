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Suzlon share price: Stock in the red despite fresh order win; key details

Suzlon share price: Stock in the red despite fresh order win; key details

SUZLON47.05(0.73%)

Suzlon shares fell to a low of Rs 46.56 apiece in early trade. It was later trading at Rs 46.74, still down 0.45 per cent.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Aug 25, 2026 10:23 AM IST
Suzlon share price: Stock in the red despite fresh order win; key detailsSuzlon Energy said it will supply 76 flagship S144 wind turbines (3.3 MW each) along with grid integration and long -term O&M (AMS) services.

A fresh order win failed to lift shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd in Tuesday's trade. The renewables energy solutions provider said it has secured 1.1 GW of new orders in FY27, including a new 250 MW wind from Torrent Green Energy, a Torrent Group company.

The sixth order from Torrent takes the cumulative partnership between the two companies to over 1.3 GW across three key states - Gujarat, Karnataka, and Madhya Pradesh, Suzlon informed stock exchanges.

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The Suzlon stock fell to a low of Rs 46.56 apiece in early trade. It was later trading at Rs 46.74, still down 0.45 per cent.

Suzlon Energy said it will supply 76 flagship S144 wind turbines (3.3 MW each) along with grid integration and long -term O&M (AMS) services.

Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman at Suzlon Group said, “Torrent Green Energy has been one of our most valued partners for over a decade, and we are honoured that this relationship has grown into one of Suzlon’s largest customer partnerships. It is a reminder that in renewable energy, trust is earned through consistent performance, and long -term partnerships create the confidence to build India's energy future together."

Ajay Kapur, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group , said, “Customer confidence continues to be our biggest strength, which is reflected in 1 .1 GW of new orders we've secured in FY27. This order further strengthens our presence in Madhya Pradesh, which is emerging as an important growth market for wind energy in India.”

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Suzlon has 22,000 MW of wind energy capacity installed across 17 countries. It has a diverse portfolio of renewable energy businesses, as it called itself a wind-first, full-stack renewable energy solutions conglomerate with businesses spanning RE Technology (Wind+Solar+Storage), RE Development Company, RE Projects, and RE Asset Management.

Its product portfolio includes 2.x MW, 3.x MW, 5.x MW, and 6.x MW wind turbine systems systems, alongside integrated renewable energy solutions built for the new world of energy.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Aug 25, 2026 10:23 AM IST
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