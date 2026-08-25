Suzlon share price: Stock in the red despite fresh order win; key details

The Suzlon stock fell to a low of Rs 46.56 apiece in early trade. It was later trading at Rs 46.74, still down 0.45 per cent.

Suzlon Energy said it will supply 76 flagship S144 wind turbines (3.3 MW each) along with grid integration and long -term O&M (AMS) services.

Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman at Suzlon Group said, “Torrent Green Energy has been one of our most valued partners for over a decade, and we are honoured that this relationship has grown into one of Suzlon’s largest customer partnerships. It is a reminder that in renewable energy, trust is earned through consistent performance, and long -term partnerships create the confidence to build India's energy future together."

Ajay Kapur, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group , said, “Customer confidence continues to be our biggest strength, which is reflected in 1 .1 GW of new orders we've secured in FY27. This order further strengthens our presence in Madhya Pradesh, which is emerging as an important growth market for wind energy in India.”

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Suzlon has 22,000 MW of wind energy capacity installed across 17 countries. It has a diverse portfolio of renewable energy businesses, as it called itself a wind-first, full-stack renewable energy solutions conglomerate with businesses spanning RE Technology (Wind+Solar+Storage), RE Development Company, RE Projects, and RE Asset Management.

Its product portfolio includes 2.x MW, 3.x MW, 5.x MW, and 6.x MW wind turbine systems systems, alongside integrated renewable energy solutions built for the new world of energy.