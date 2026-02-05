Suzlon shares fall 3% from day's high ahead of Q3 show, down 35% from highs, what's next?

Suzlon shares price: Shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd were down more than 3 per cent from day's high on Thursday ahead of its quarterly results. The wind turbine and renewable energy player is set to announce its earnings for the quarter and nine-months ended on December 31, 2025 later today after its board meeting.

The company will also host a conference call with investors, analysts and market participants on Thursday, February 05 from 4.00 pm IST onwards to discuss the results for the quarter. According to the brokerage firms, Suzlon is expected to report a strong set of numbers in the December 2025 quarter.

Besides this, the company in another exchange filing on Wednesday said, "A material price movement (MPM) has been noticed in the scrip of Suzlon Energy on February 03, 2026 at 9.15 a.m, however we could not ascertain any event or information in the mainstream media which could have triggered this MPM."

Shares of Suzlon Energy tumbled more than 3.35 per cent to Rs 48.36 from its day's high at Rs 50.04 on Thursday. The stock has cracked nearly 35 per cent from its 52-week high at Rs 74.30, hit in May 2025. The stock tested its 52-week low at Rs 44.84 on January 27, 2026. The stock is down 25 per cent in the last six months.

Suzlon is a leading provider of wind energy solutions, with its integrated capabilities spread across manufacturing, engineering, procurement, and construction and operations and maintenance. It has a total manufacturing capacity of 4.5GW and an installed base of over 20GW, said Systematix Institutional Equities, citing execution delays, grid evacuation constraints and logistical bottlenecks as key risks

"It enjoys 35 per cent market share in India’s wind turbine installations and is strategically placed to benefit from the country’s targeted wind capacity addition. India’s RE procurement landscape is evolving from pure capacity addition to higher availability, which fundamentally favors wind power. We initiate coverage on Suzlon Energy with a 'buy' rating and a target price of Rs 67," it adds.

In a recent report, Motilal Oswal said that Suzlon Energy’s share price has been under pressure. Key investor concerns are related to the cannibalization of wind’s share in tenders from the solar + BESS segment, a slow pace of wind installation, and rising competitive intensity in wind, it said.

"However, at the current price, we think the risk-reward is favorable for Suzlon Energy. We reiterate our 'buy' with a target price of Rs 74," it added. Motilal Oswal may revise its rating and target prices post Q3 results later today.

Suzlon Energy operates a vertically integrated business model, providing end-to-end wind power solutions from the manufacturing of wind turbine components to the installation and long-term operation and maintenance of wind farms.

Ventura Securities recommended a 'hold' on Suzlon Energy with a price target of Rs 56. "Suzlon faces headwinds from price competition, longer tender cycles, and potential execution delays, with cost pressures and execution risks impacting margin stability and future order inflow," it added as a key risk.