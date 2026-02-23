Suzlon shares fall 40% in 9 months to hit 52-week lows; check technicals, targets & more

Suzlon share price: Extending its downtrend, shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd hit their 52-week low during Monday's trading session and settled lower despite a strong rise in the markets. Suzlon shares hit their 52-week low at Rs 43.85 on Monday, before finally settling at Rs 44.24 for the day, down 0.43 per cent for the day. Its total market capitalization is barely above Rs 60,000 crore.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Shares of Suzlon Energy have tumbled more than 40 per cent from its 52-week high at Rs 74.30 hit in May 2025. The stock has lost 16 per cent of its value in 2026 so far, while it has cracked 23 per cent in the last six months.

Suzlon Energy reported a 14.8 per cent rise in net profit on a year-on-year (YoY) basis to Rs 445.2 crore, while its revenue rose 42.4 per cent YoY to Rs 4,228.1 crore for the December 2025 quarter. Ebitda increased 48 per cent YoY to Rs 730.5 crore, while Ebitda margins improved by 70 basis points to 17.3 per cent for the reported period.

Technical analysts have mixed views of Suzlon Energy are they see indicators signaling a prevailing downtrend, with bearish momentum intact. However, after a steep correction, the stock is nearing strong support, where a potential rebound could emerge if levels hold, rewarding investors.

Advertisement

Jigar S Patel, Senior Technical Research Analysts at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers also sees a range-bound trade in the Suzlon counter between Rs 42 and Rs 48. "Support is place at Rs 42 and resistance is seen at Rs 46.5. A decisive move above the Rs 46.5 level may trigger a further upside of Rs 48," he said.

Suzlon Energy continues to remain in a clear downtrend, marked by a consistent lower low–lower high price structure, which signals persistent weakness in the stock. The price is currently trading below its key moving averages, further reinforcing the negative undertone. Momentum indicators also support the bearish view, said Sudeep Shah, Head of Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities.

Advertisement

"MACD line remains below the zero line, and the DI− is comfortably placed above DI+, both highlighting a strong bearish bias. From a levels perspective, the 20-day EMA zone of Rs 46.5–47 is likely to act as a stiff resistance band. As long as the stock trades below this zone, the overall trend is expected to remain bearish, and pullbacks toward resistance may face selling pressure," he said.

On the other hand, Muthu Selvaraj, Research Analyst at Mirae Asset ShareKhan said that Suzlon has corrected more than 45 per cent from its peak and is now forming a triangle pattern and is likely to find support at Rs 38, which represents the 61.8 per cent Fibonacci retracement level and coincides with the lower end of the triangle pattern on the monthly charts.

"Considering this, it's a buying opportunity as long as it holds the medium-term support at 38. It's anticipated to move towards Rs 55-65 in the longer term. The momentum indicator is also in the oversold zone, suggesting a potential short-term to medium-term reversal," he said.