Suzlon shares hit new 52-week lows as company appoints new CEO; what's next?

Suzlon shares: Extending its weakness, shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd have hit new 52-week lows on Tuesday even as the company made some new appointments on its board including new chief executive officer (CEO). The stock has been on a free-fall lately, falling as much as 42 per cent from its 52-week highs.

In its exchange filing on Tuesday, Suzlon announced the elevation of JP Chalasani as member of the Group Executive Council with effect from February 24, 2026. It also announced the appointment of Ajay Kapur as the Chief Executive Officer and a Key Managerial Personnel of the company, to act as the Group Chief Executive Officer, with effect from the same date, said the filing.

Shares of Suzlon Energy dropped more than 1.65 per cent to Rs 43.52 on Tuesday, with its market capitalization slipping below Rs 60,000 crore mark. The stock is down nearly 50 per cent from its 18-month high around Rs 84 per share. The stock is down 18 per cent in 2026 so far, while it has dropped nearly 25 per cent in the last six months.

"In recognition of the significant opportunities that the emerging renewable energy landscape presents, Suzlon unveiled its business transformation and expansion intent with a new Suzlon 2.0 vision. The company plans to diversify its portfolio across wind, solar, BESS, new emerging technologies and diversified business models to offer integrated solutions to our customers," said Suzlon in its media release.

Suzlon Energy reported a 14.8 per cent rise in net profit on a year-on-year (YoY) basis to Rs 445.2 crore, while its revenue rose 42.4 per cent YoY to Rs 4,228.1 crore for the December 2025 quarter. Ebitda increased 48 per cent YoY to Rs 730.5 crore, while Ebitda margins improved by 70 basis points to 17.3 per cent for the reported period.

In another disclosure with the bourses, the company said that its management is set to meet Kotak Securities on Thursday, February 26. Besides, the company management will also be meeting UBS on March 10 and March 11 (Tuesday and Wednesday), 2026.

Technical analysts have mixed views of Suzlon Energy are they see indicators signaling a prevailing downtrend, with bearish momentum intact. Jigar S Patel, Senior Technical Research Analysts at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers also sees a range-bound trade in the Suzlon counter between Rs 42 and Rs 48.

From a levels perspective, the 20-day EMA zone of Rs 46.5–47 is likely to act as a stiff resistance band. As long as the stock trades below this zone, the overall trend is expected to remain bearish, and pullbacks toward resistance may face selling pressure, said Sudeep Shah, Head of Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities.

On the other hand, Muthu Selvaraj, Research Analyst at Mirae Asset ShareKhan said that Suzlon is likely to find support at Rs 38, which represents the 61.8 per cent Fibonacci retracement level. "Considering this, it's a buying opportunity as long as it holds the medium-term support at 38. It's anticipated to move towards Rs 55-65 in the longer term," he said.