Suzlon shares hit Rs 60 mark, rally 12% in a week; check Q2 results & concall dates & more

Shares of Suzlon Energy extended its gains by nearly 3 per cent during the trading session on Friday to hit Rs 60 mark for the first time after nearly 10 weeks. The stock has surged more than 12 per cent in the last five trading sessions, ahead of the run-up for the quarterly results. It has also announced its date and time for the conference call (concall).

Advertisement

Related Articles

Suzlon Energy shares jumped 2.87 per cent to Rs 60.20 on Friday, commanding a total market capitalization of Rs 82,500 crore for the day. The stock was around Rs 53.5 in the last week. Suzlon stock has corrected more than 21 per cent from its 52-week high at Rs 74.30, hit in May 2025.

The company board of Suzlon Energy will meet on Tuesday, November 4, 2025 to consider and approve the financial results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2025. The company, through another filing said that a conference call for the analysts and investors on financial results shall be held on Tuesday, November 4, 2025 at 5.30 pm.

After the quarter earnings, Suzlon Energy will host several physical analyst conferences between November 06-20, 2025 with brokerage firms including B&K Securities, UBS, Anand Rathi, Avendus Spark, JM Financial and Kotak Securities, said the company in another exchange filing with the exchanges.

Advertisement

"Q2 deliveries are expected to have moderated vs Q1, as monsoon-related disruptions affect project execution and commissioning. Major orders during the quarter included NTPC’s 1,166 MW, Tata Power Renewables’ 838 MW and Zelestra’s 381 MW projects," said Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers, which has a 'buy' rating on Suzlon.

JM Financial expects Suzlon’s net revenue to rise at least 40 per cent YoY on higher dispatches, estimated at 410MW in 2QFY26. The brokerage noted an increase in EBITDA due to operating leverage, but recently reduced its target price to Rs 66 from Rs 78.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) projects a 1 per cent YoY fall in profit, despite a 32 per cent jump in sales. MOFSL sees sales at Rs 2,785.20 crore, citing execution of 365MW of wind turbine orders in Q2, up 42 per cent YoY, but down 18 per cent QoQ. MOFSL retained 'Buy' with a target of Rs 80.

Advertisement

Nuvama Institutional Equities expects Suzlon to report revenue of Rs 2,915.9 crore, up 38.63 per cent YoY but down 6.89 per cent QoQ. Ebitda is seen at Rs 470.9 crore, up 60 per cent YoY but down 21.39 per cent QoQ, with margins at 16.2 per cent. Net profit is penciled at Rs 257.5 crore, up 28.38 per cent YoY but down 20.60 per cent QoQ. Nuvama estimates execution of 375MW in Q2FY26 was affected by heavy rains, and expects margins to remain steady. The brokerage maintains a 'hold' rating.