Suzlon shares may rally 100%, say Centrum; check key reasons, ratings, targets and more

Deliveries and commissioning rise

Revenue from the wind turbine generator business, which accounted for 86.5 per cent of total revenue, grew 30 per cent YoY and 32.7 per cent sequentially. Foundry and forging revenue increased 38.4 per cent YoY and 32.8 per cent QoQ, while operations and maintenance revenue rose 11.2 per cent YoY and 1.2 per cent, sequentially.

Deliveries increased to 710 MW from 506 MW in Q1FY27 and 565 MW in Q2FY26. Commissioning rose to 454 MW, up 69 per cent sequentially and 196 per cent from a year earlier.

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Order book offers 18-month visibility

Suzlon’s 6.01 GW order book provides revenue visibility for 18 months, according to Centrum. The company secured 1.5 GW of orders in the first half of FY27, while 1.3 GW of erected turbines supports its commissioning pipeline. Public sector undertakings and commercial and industrial customers accounted for 78% of the order book.

The engineering, procurement and construction share of the order book stood at 38 per cent, against the company’s target of 50 per cent by FY28. Management expects deliveries in the second half of FY27 to be 1.5 to 1.65 times the level recorded in the first half, with operating leverage expected to support margins.



Margins remain under pressure

The EBITDA margin declined 80 basis points sequentially to 15 per cent, below estimates. Centrum attributed the decline to higher direct costs, customer and EPC mix, commodity and foreign exchange volatility, and non-recurring expenses related to Suzlon 2.0. Adjusted profit after tax stood at Rs 394 crore and company it had net cash of Rs 2,048 crore.

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Management expects the FY27 margin to remain at 15 per cent, with about one percentage point of potential upside from operating leverage in the second half. Cost-optimisation measures are also expected to aid recovery, although commodity volatility remains a risk.



Suzlon 2.0 initiatives support growth outlook

Centrum said Suzlon’s growth would be supported by higher-capacity turbines, its DevCo business, repowering, renewable asset management and exports. DevCo has secured orders totalling 900 MW, while export orders are expected from FY28. It also expects Suzlon to benefit from increasing wind capacity additions in India, a sizeable order backlog, tender activity and improving execution.

Its established operations and maintenance business and net cash position provide recurring earnings support and financial flexibility, while margin normalisation and timely project execution remain important for sustaining growth. It expects Suzlon’s revenue, EBITDA and profit before tax to record compound annual growth rates of 21.4 per cent, 19.6 per cent and 21.6 per cent, respectively, over FY26-FY29E.

It has cut its earnings-per-share estimates for FY27, FY28 and FY29 by 9.1 per cent, 9.4 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively, because of lower operating margins. Centrum retained its ‘buy’ rating and valued the stock at an unchanged PE multiple of 30 times its September 2028 earnings estimate, with a revised target price of Rs 68 per share (Rs 74 earlier).



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Suzlon share performance

Shares of Suzlon Energy surged more than 5 per cent to Rs 35.55 on Monday, against its close at Rs 33.85 on Friday. Its total market capitalization stood close to Rs 50,000 crore. Suzlon shares hit their 52-week low at Rs 33.21 on October 30, post Q2 earnings, correcting nearly 46 per cent from its 52-week high hit a year ago. Centrum's target suggest a 100 per cent from its previous close.



Suzlon target prices

Among other brokerage firms, JM Financial and Axis Capital downgraded the stock to 'add' with revised target price of Rs 40 and Rs 42. Anand Rathi also downgraded it 'hold' with a target price of Rs 38. However, ICICI Securities and Investect maintained their 'buy' rating but trimmed its target price to Rs 55 and Rs 56, respectively.