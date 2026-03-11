Suzlon shares rebound 10% from 52-week low; What's next after 44% fall in 10 months?

Suzlon shares target price: Shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd have rebounded nearly 10 per cent from their 52-week lows, hit earlier this month. Despite the broader market sell-off on Wednesday, the stock managed to settle in green after a sharp beatdown lately. Suzlon shares settled at Rs 41.67, rising nearly half a per cent.

To recall, shares of Suzlon Energy hit their 52-week low at Rs 38.17 on March 09, 2026. The stock had corrected nearly 49 per cent from its 52-week high at Rs 74.30, hit nearly 10 months ago. It is still down 44 per cent from its yearly peak, while it has tumbled about 20 per cent in 2026 so far.

Technical analysts, tracking the charts, believe that Suzlon Energy continues to trade in a broader downtrend, reflected in its lower high–lower low pattern and weak momentum indicators. However, the stock appears temporarily oversold, indicating the possibility of a short-term technical bounce.

After a short-term correction, the stock found support near the Rs 38 level. Technically, on daily charts, the stock is exhibiting a lower high and lower low series formation, which is largely negative. However, momentum indicators are indicating temporary oversold conditions, said Amol Athawale, VP of Technical Research at Kotak Securities.

"The short-term texture is weak, but a technical bounce back is possible given the oversold conditions. In the near term, Rs 40 and Rs 38 would act as key support zones. If the stock manages to trade above these levels, a pullback move may continue up to Rs 44-45. The sentiment could turn negative below Rs 38. Falling below this level, traders may prefer to exit their long positions," he said.

Majorly, the immediate support is seen around Rs 38–40, while resistance lies near Rs 43–45. Sustaining above support could trigger a pullback towards resistance, but a decisive fall below Rs 38 may intensify bearish sentiment and lead to further downside, they say.

Suzlon has strong support placed near Rs 40, while Rs 43 remains a key resistance level in the near term. A decisive move above Rs 43 could trigger fresh buying interest and may push the stock towards Rs 45, said Jigar S Patel, Senior Technical Research Analysts at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers.

"The RSI has bounced back from the 30 mark and is currently placed near 38.5, indicating early signs of momentum recovery and suggesting the possibility of a short-term pullback. As long as the stock sustains above Rs 40, the bias may remain mildly positive. Hence, the expected short-term trading range is likely to remain between Rs 40 and Rs 45," he said.

Suzlon Energy reported a 14.8 per cent rise in net profit on a year-on-year (YoY) basis to Rs 445.2 crore, while its revenue rose 42.4 per cent YoY to Rs 4,228.1 crore for the December 2025 quarter. Ebitda increased 48 per cent YoY to Rs 730.5 crore, while Ebitda margins improved by 70 basis points to 17.3 per cent for the reported quarter.

Despite minor pullback from the lows, Suzlon Energy continues to remain in a clear downtrend, marked by a consistent lower low–lower high price structure, which signals persistent weakness in the stock. Momentum indicators also support the bearish view, said Sudeep Shah, Head of Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities.

"The MACD line remains below the zero line, and the DI− is comfortably placed above DI+, highlighting a strong bearish bias. From a levels perspective, the 20-day EMA zone of Rs 43–43.5 is likely to act as a stiff resistance band. As long as the stock trades below this zone, the overall trend is expected to remain bearish, and pullbacks toward resistance may face selling pressure," he said.