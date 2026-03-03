Suzlon shares rumor clarification as stock hits fresh 52-week low; check latest targets

Suzlon shares: Amid the ongoing correction in the broader markets, shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd are likely to remain in focus on Wednesday as the stock hit its new 52-week low on Monday. The company also shared its clarification with the exchanges post market hours. Indian stock markets observed a holiday on Tuesday on the account of Holi.

Advertisement

Related Articles

This is to inform that a material price movement (MPM) has been noticed in the scrip of Suzlon Energy on March 02, 2026 at 9.30 am, it said in the exchange filing. "However, we could not ascertain any event or information in the mainstream media which could have triggered this MPM. This is for your information as also for the information of your members and the public at large."

Shares of Suzlon Energy hit its new 52-week low at Rs 38.90 on Monday, before settling at Rs 40.97, down 4 per cent for the day. The total market capitalization of the company barely held Rs 56,000 crore mark as of its previous close. The stock has cracked 48 per cent from its 52-week high at Rs 74.30, hit in May 2025. The stock is down 22 per cent in 2026 so far.

Advertisement

Last week, Suzlon Energy onboarded Ajay Kapur as CEO, who is expected to drive growth in Suzlon’s existing business. Meanwhile, the newly formed Group Executive Council, comprising Chairman and MD Vinod Tanti, Executive Vice Chairman Girish Tanti, and former CEO JP Chalasani, will focus on diversification and strategy. ICICI Securities believes the diversification could improve growth visibility.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd discussed the Suzlon 2.0 vision after management rejig and the brokerage firm has trimmed its valuation multiple on the stock to 27 times from 30 times earlier, which is broadly in line with its historical average two-year forward price multiple. It said the cut reflects relatively weaker sentiment across the market and within the renewables space.

"With an order book of 6.5GW, Suzlon Energy has full coverage of our estimated WTG deliveries for 4QFY26/FY27 (0.9GW/3.4GW) and over 50 per cent coverage of our estimated 4GW deliveries in FY28, providing strong medium-term visibility," MOFSL said with a 'buy' rating and a target price of Rs 66 apiece.

Advertisement

The broader renewable sector benefits from regulatory changes such as the government's annual tendering of at least 10GW of wind capacity. Suzlon's order book reached approximately 6.4GW in January 2026, providing more than two years’ execution visibility. "Suzlon, being the market leader in the wind turbine industry, is a natural beneficiary of this shift," it said.

Suzlon’s order book, as of January 2026, is 4.1 times its FY25 wind turbine delivery volume. ICICI Securities remains positive on the stock with a target price of Rs 65 apeice, suggesting nearly 53 per cent from today's low. Key risks include potential surprises in wind turbine generator execution, order intake, and any unforeseen delays, as flagged by the brokerage.

Suzlon Energy reported a 14.8 per cent rise in net profit on a year-on-year (YoY) basis to Rs 445.2 crore, while its revenue rose 42.4 per cent YoY to Rs 4,228.1 crore for the December 2025 quarter. Ebitda increased 48 per cent YoY to Rs 730.5 crore, while Ebitda margins improved by 70 basis points to 17.3 per cent for the reported quarter.

JM Financial Ltd also has a 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 64. However, overseas brokerage firm Morgan Stanley recently downgraded Suzlon Energy to 'equal-weight' and slashed its target price of Rs 52 from Rs 78 earlier, citing headwinds over new order inflows and execution risks.