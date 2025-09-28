Suzlon slips, but is it a buying opportunity? 5 fundamentally strong stocks to watch now

Several fundamentally strong Indian companies with solid financials and consistent track records are now trading below their historical valuation multiples, offering long-term investors a rare opportunity to enter high-quality stocks at discounted levels.

Despite recent declines, these businesses continue to maintain strong profitability metrics and sectoral leadership, making them attractive for value-oriented investors who are patient and selective.

1. Suzlon Energy (CMP: ₹55.15 | M-Cap: ₹76,068 Cr)

A leading wind energy player in India and globally, Suzlon has seen a 2.63% drop from its previous close of ₹56.64. While not traditionally valued by P/E due to historical losses, its turnaround potential, scale in wind turbine manufacturing, and renewable push make it a stock to watch.

2. Colgate-Palmolive (India) (CMP: ₹2,211 | M-Cap: ₹60,244 Cr)

A dominant player in oral care, Colgate-Palmolive fell 2.78% last session. It’s currently trading at a P/E of 44.8x, slightly below its 10-year median of 45.3x. Its ROE of 81.19% and ROCE of 105.34% highlight its capital efficiency. Its consistent dividend payout adds to its investment appeal.

3. Berger Paints (CMP: ₹513.35 | M-Cap: ₹60,317 Cr)

Down 3.36% recently, Berger Paints is now trading at a P/E of 52.95x, below its 10-year median of 62x. With ROE at 20.26% and ROCE at 24.90%, the company stands firm in India’s growing decorative paints segment. Its strong brand, distribution, and market share gains make it a high-quality compounder.

4. PI Industries (CMP: ₹3,478.10 | M-Cap: ₹52,949 Cr)

With a 2.66% decline, PI Industries now trades at a P/E of 33.94x, under its historical median of 38.6x. Its ROE of 17.61% and ROCE of 22.86% reflect solid fundamentals. The company’s focus on agrochemicals, custom manufacturing, and R&D gives it a global edge.

5. NALCO (CMP: ₹198.68 | M-Cap: ₹36,811 Cr)

NALCO dropped 3.37%, and now trades at a P/E of just 6.69x, significantly below its 10-year median of 16.5x. Its ROE and ROCE of 32.72% and 43.96%, respectively, make it a value investor’s pick in the metal space.