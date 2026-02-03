Stocks related to solar PV modules and renewable energy were on a roll on Tuesday after the US-India trade deal as majority of these companies have exposure to the United State (US). Companies like Waaree Energies, Vikram Solar, Premier Energies, NTPC Green Energy, Emmvee Photovoltaic, Adani Green Energy and others were seen higher up to 13 per cent.

In the recent development, the US has announced it will roll back tariff penalties on India, which were in place since August 2025, for importing Russian crude oil, and a reciprocal tariff of 25 per cent, down to 18 per cent cumulatively. The total tariff on India from the US now stands at 18 per cent, lower than its Asian peers at 20 per cent.

This deal is a major positive for Indian equity markets. We are seeing tariffs reduced significantly which is excellent news for sectors including new energy businesses like solar, said Sunny Agrawal, Head - Fundamental Research at SBI Securities. "Broadly speaking, this deal should help arrest FII outflows and aid the Rupee's recovery against the Dollar, driving overall positive sentiments."

Adani Green Energy Ltd was seen at Rs 951.35 on Tuesday, with a total market capitalization close to Rs 1.6 lakh crore. The stock had settled at Rs 824.80 in the previous close. Despite the rebound, the stock is still down nearly 20 per cent from its 52-week high at Rs 1,179.20, hit in September 2025.

Waaree Energies Ltd jumped more than 13.62 per cent to Rs 3,174.90 with its total market capitalization hitting Rs 90,000 crore mark. The stock is down 19 per cent from its 52-week high. Premier Energies gained 10 per cent to Rs 808.35 for the day, with its total market valuation nearly Rs 37,000 crore. The stock is still down 32 per cent down from its peak at Rs 1,177.60.

After a more than 55 per cent correction from its peak, Vikram Solar Ltd jumped more than 9.35 per cent to Rs 218.05 during the day. Emmvee Photovoltaic Power Ltd was also up 10 per cent to Rs 212.85, while Saatvik Green Energy Ltd jumped 6.40 per cent to Rs 416 apiece during the day.

NPTC Green Energy Ltd gained nearly 4 per cent to Rs 88.55. On the other hand, ACME Solar Holdings Ltd was the only solar energy counter which was down nearly 5 per cent to Rs 218.30 on Tuesday. The stock has cracked as much as 36 per cent from its all time high at Rs 324.25.

Among the wind energy companies, Suzlon Energy Ltd jumped more than 5.75 per cent to Rs 49.67, with its mcap nearing to Rs 68,000 crore. The stock recently tested its 52-week low at Rs 44.84 on January 27. Its peer Inox Wind also jumped in the similar fashion to Rs 110.60 on Tuesday.