Suzlon, YES Bank, Ola, Waaree, IRCTC see MF selling in Aug; Paytm, BDL top buys

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (ABFRL), Tata Elxsi, Adani Tota Gas, IRB Infra, Vodafone Idea and Waaree Energies are among Nifty Midcap-100 stocks that saw mutual fund (MF) selling in August. This is even as MFs were net buyers of 58 per cent of the index constituents. YES Bank, Ola Electric, Premier Energies, Solar Industries, Suzlon Energy and GMR Airports were some other stocks seeing MF selling the month gone by, data showed.

On the flip side, Tata Communications, Bharat Dynamics (BDL), One 97 Communications Ltd (Paytm), SAIL and Astral were some of the midcap stocks that fund managers increased exposure to in August, MOFSL data showed.

The month saw equity assets under management (AUM) for domestic MFs (including ELSS and index funds) declining 0.6 per cent MoM to Rs 36.2 lakh crore, led by a decline in market indices and a decrease in sales of equity schemes. The pace of redemptions slowed down. Consequently, net inflows moderated in August to Rs 34,900 crore from Rs 45,000 crore in July.

In the case of ABFRL, MFs held 6.09 crore ABFRL shares in August worth Rs 470 crore, down 42.3 per cent month-on-month (MoM). The stock was up 6 per cent for the month. MFs held 10 lakh Tata Elxsi shares worth Rs 540 crore in August, down 27.6 per cent MoM. The stock fell 14 per cent for the month.

MF holding in Adani Total Gas dropped 27.6 per cent MoM o 12 lakh shares. In the case of IRB Infra, Vodafone Idea and Waaree Energies, MF holding was dropped by 13-15 per cent MoM in terms of number of shares held. Among these stocks, Waaree jumped 14 per cent the month while the rest two fell 5-6 per cent.

YES Bank, Ola Electric, Vishal Mega Mart, KPIT Tech and IRCTC also witnessed 4-11 per cent MoM drop in number of shares MF held in the companies. Suzlon Energy, Premier Energies and Solar Industries saw minor cuts to MF holding.

On the flip side, MF held 28.7 per cent more shares in Tata Communications in August than in July. The stock was down 10 per cent for the month. They bought Paytm, as the stock jumped 11 per cent for the month. BDL also saw MF buying, as the stock fell 11 per cent for the month. Here's the list: