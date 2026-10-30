Swiggy block deal: Rs 982 crore worth shares change hands; key details

Swiggy Ltd on Friday witnessed Rs 982 crore worth block deals on NSE. As per the exchange data, a total of 5,43,47,662 shares changed hands at Rs 180.65 apiece, which was 2.48 per cent discount to Thursday's closing price of Rs 185.25.The block deal accounted for 1.87 per cent of the company's equity. The buyers and sellers could not be identified at the time of writing.
The block deal comes days after Swiggy Ltd reported a surprise Rs 922 crore loss in the September quarter which triggered target cuts by brokerages. That said, the stock remained a consensus 'Buy'. JM Financial has the lowest target on the stock at Rs 200 apiece. Other low targets on the stock include Rs 220 by Ambit Capital and Rs 230 by Macquarie. The highest target stands at Rs 403 by Nuvama Institutional Equities, Bloomberg data compiled by Business Today showed.