Swiggy block deal: Rs 982 crore worth shares change hands; key details

Among foreign brokerages, Goldman Sachs recently cut its target on Swiggy to Rs 263 from Rs 328 earlier while maintaining an 'Equalweight' rating. HSBC lowered its target to Rs 240 from Rs 315.

CLSA retained its 'Accumulate' rating while cutting its target on Swiggy to Rs 262 from Rs 312. Bernstein slashed its target to Rs 350 from Rs 430. UBS retained its Rs 375 target, while JPMorgan reduced its target to Rs 310 from Rs 360. Citi trimmed its target on Swiggy to Rs 330 from Rs 390.

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JM Financial said Swiggy’s Q2FY27 results reinforced its concerns around Instamart’s elusive profitability and Toing’s questionable strategic rationale. Despite Instamart’s net order value (NOV) growth accelerating to 13.4 per cent QoQ, contribution margin deteriorated to minus 1.4 per cent from minus 0.3 per cent in Q1FY27 as growth was driven by customer incentivisation.

"This, along with expanding fixed costs led to widening of adjusted Ebitda losses to Rs 895 crore from Rs 778 crore, highlighting the persistent dilemma of growth versus profitability," JM said.