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Swiggy block deal: Rs 982 crore worth shares change hands; key details

Swiggy block deal: Rs 982 crore worth shares change hands; key details

SWIGGY178.10(3.86%)

Swiggy share price: The block deal comes days after Swiggy Ltd reported a surprise Rs 922 crore loss in the September quarter which triggered target cuts by brokerages.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Oct 30, 2026 9:45 AM IST
Swiggy block deal: Rs 982 crore worth shares change hands; key details Swiggy shares: The block deal accounted for 1.87 per cent of the company's equity. The buyers and sellers could not be identified at the time of writing.

Swiggy Ltd on Friday witnessed Rs 982 crore worth block deals on NSE. As per the exchange data, a total of 5,43,47,662 shares changed hands at Rs 180.65 apiece, which was 2.48 per cent discount to Thursday's closing price of Rs 185.25.The block deal accounted for 1.87 per cent of the company's equity. The buyers and sellers could not be identified at the time of writing.

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The block deal comes days after Swiggy Ltd reported a surprise Rs 922 crore loss in the September quarter which triggered target cuts by brokerages. That said, the stock remained a consensus 'Buy'. JM Financial has the lowest target on the stock at Rs 200 apiece. Other low targets on the stock include Rs 220 by Ambit Capital and Rs 230 by Macquarie. The highest target stands at Rs 403 by Nuvama Institutional Equities, Bloomberg data compiled by Business Today showed.

Among foreign brokerages, Goldman Sachs recently cut its target on Swiggy to Rs 263 from Rs 328 earlier while maintaining an 'Equalweight' rating. HSBC lowered its target to Rs 240 from Rs 315.

CLSA retained its 'Accumulate' rating while cutting its target on Swiggy to Rs 262 from Rs 312. Bernstein slashed its target to Rs 350 from Rs 430. UBS retained its Rs 375 target, while JPMorgan reduced its target to Rs 310 from Rs 360. Citi trimmed its target on Swiggy to Rs 330 from Rs 390.

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JM Financial said Swiggy’s Q2FY27 results reinforced its concerns around Instamart’s elusive profitability and Toing’s questionable strategic rationale. Despite Instamart’s net order value (NOV) growth accelerating to 13.4 per cent QoQ, contribution margin deteriorated to minus 1.4 per cent from minus 0.3 per cent in Q1FY27 as growth was driven by customer incentivisation.

"This, along with expanding fixed costs led to widening of adjusted Ebitda losses to Rs 895 crore from Rs 778 crore, highlighting the persistent dilemma of growth versus profitability," JM said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Oct 30, 2026 9:08 AM IST
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