Swiggy, Fortis Healthcare, IFCI: How to trade these 3 buzzing stocks

Indian benchmark indices kicked off the week on a positive note, supported by positive trade deal signals, return of FIIs and positive global cues. Traders are keenly awaiting the last leg of Q3 results from India Inc. The BSE jumped 485.35 points, or 0.58 per cent, to close at 84,065.75, while NSE's Nifty50 gained 173.60 points, or 0.68 per cent, to end at 25,867.30.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Select buzzing stocks like Swiggy Ltd, Fortis Healthcare Ltd and IFCI Ltd are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Jigar S Patel, Senior Technical Research Analysts at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers has to say on them ahead of Tuesday's trading session:



IFCI | Buy | Target Price: Rs 77 | Stop Loss: Rs 54

IFCI is showing encouraging strength on the technical charts. The stock has moved above the William Alligator indicator, with the jaw, teeth, and lips lines running parallel — typically signalling the beginning of a sustainable trending move after consolidation. Momentum indicators further support the bullish bias. MACD has crossed above the zero line, indicating a shift toward positive momentum, while DMI has turned positive, reflecting strengthening buying pressure and improving trend strength. Traders may consider accumulating in the Rs 64–61 zone with a target of Rs 77, maintaining a stop loss at Rs 54.



Advertisement

Swiggy | Buy | Target Price: Rs 360 | Stop Loss: Rs 315

Swiggy had been forming a lower high–lower low structure since December 2025. However, recent price action suggests a structural shift, with the stock now forming higher highs and higher lows. Notably, it has closed above the weekly pivot resistance, with the previous swing high of Rs 331 aligning with this level. The close near Rs 334 reinforces bullish intent. The hourly RSI sustaining above 50 indicates positive short-term momentum. Traders may consider entering in the Rs 335–330 zone, targeting Rs 360, with a stop loss at Rs 315.



Fortis Healthcare | Buy | Target Price: Rs 970 | Stop Loss: Rs 840

Fortis has consistently taken support near its 200-day DEMA over the past few sessions, leading to a tight consolidation between Rs 844 and Rs 870 — signalling accumulation near a strong dynamic support. The stock has now delivered a decisive breakout and closed near Rs 891, indicating renewed buying interest. A bullish divergence on the daily chart further strengthens the constructive outlook, suggesting improving momentum. Traders may consider buying in the Rs 895–880 zone with a target of Rs 970 and a stop loss at Rs 840.