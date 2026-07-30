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Swiggy Q1 earnings: Net loss narrows to Rs 791 crore, revenue rises 37%

Swiggy Q1 earnings: Net loss narrows to Rs 791 crore, revenue rises 37%

Swiggy Q1 earnings: Revenue from operations surged 37% to Rs 6812 crore in Q1 against Rs 4961 crore on a year on year basis. EBITDA loss fell to Rs 650 crore in Q1 against Rs 945 crore in Q1 of the previous fiscal. 

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Jul 30, 2026 4:29 PM IST
Swiggy Q1 earnings: Net loss narrows to Rs 791 crore, revenue rises 37%Swiggy shares ended 3% higher at Rs 295.80 in the current session. Market cap of Swiggy rose to Rs 81,650 crore.

Swiggy, an online food delivery firm, reported narrowing of net loss for the June 2026 quarter. Net loss fell to Rs 791 crore in the June quarter against Rs 1197 crore loss in the year ago period. Swiggy's Revenue from operations surged 37% to Rs 6812 crore in Q1 against Rs 4961 crore on a year on year basis. EBITDA loss fell to Rs 650 crore in Q1 against Rs 945 crore in Q1 of the previous fiscal.

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Swiggy said Food Delivery business Gross Order Value (GOV) grew 17.4% YoY to Rs 9,490 crore. Adjusted EBITDA rose by Rs 100 Cr YoY to reach INR 292 Cr.

Food delivery monthly transacting user (MTUs) grew 17.8% YoY to reach 19.2 million. Q1 also saw a seasonal impact on margins which will normalise through the year and annual hike during the quarter, said Swiggy.

Sriharsha Majety, MD & Group CEO, Swiggy said, "Food delivery economics continue to strengthen as we innovate across affordability and consumer propositions to broaden adoption and unlock the next 100 million users in the category. Out-of-home consumption remains a profitable, fast-growing part of our business, making meaningful progress. In quick commerce, we delivered contribution breakeven exactly as we guided a year ago- a milestone that marks a real inflection point for the business. As base-level assortment in quick commerce becomes increasingly commoditized, we believe our differentiated assortment strategy will be the engine for our next phase of growth, with further EBITDA improvement driven by scale-led efficiencies."

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Swiggy shares ended 3% higher at Rs 295.80 in the current session. Market cap of Swiggy rose to Rs 81,650 crore. The earnings were announced after market hours today.

The earnings were announced a day after the firm announced a new CEO for its quick-commerce business, Instamart.

Swiggy named former Myntra CEO Nandita Sinha as the Chief Executive Officer of its quick-commerce business, Instamart, marking a significant leadership change as competition in the segment intensifies.

Sinha's appointment follows the resignation of Amitesh Jha, who stepped down as CEO of Swiggy Instamart.

Bringing extensive experience in building and scaling large consumer internet businesses, Sinha joins Swiggy after leading Myntra as its CEO. Her appointment is expected to accelerate Instamart's growth strategy, sharpen execution, and strengthen the company's competitive position as the quick-commerce market witnesses heightened rivalry among major players.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Jul 30, 2026 4:26 PM IST
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