Swiggy Q2 net loss widens to Rs 1,092 crore; revenue jumps 54% YoY on strong order growth

Swiggy Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,092 crore for the second quarter ended September 2025, widening from Rs 626 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations, however, rose sharply to Rs 5,561 crore, up 54 per cent from Rs 3,601 crore a year ago.

Sriharsha Majety, Managing Director and Group CEO at Swiggy, stated that the company's food delivery business delivered "robust growth and improved profitability," supported by double-digit year-on-year (YoY) order growth -- the highest in two years. "This was led by acceleration in user growth on the back of new propositions like Bolt, 99-Store, Deskeats and health-focused curations," Majety said.

Swiggy's food delivery Gross Order Value (GOV) grew 18.8 per cent year-on-year to Rs 8,542 crore. Monthly transacting users rose by 0.9 million sequentially, marking a 17 per cent YoY increase. The adjusted EBITDA margin for the food delivery segment improved to 2.8 per cent of GOV, up 125 basis points (bps) from a year earlier and 44 bps sequentially.

Instamart, Swiggy's quick commerce vertical, maintained strong momentum, with GOV more than doubling to Rs 7,022 crore -- a 108 per cent YoY and 24.2 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth.

The company expanded its network selectively by adding 40 dark stores during the quarter, taking the total count to 1,102 across 128 cities, covering 4.6 million sq ft. Average order value rose 39.7 per cent YoY to Rs 697, driven by traction in Maxxsaver (grocery) and the Quick India movement (non-grocery) segments.

The quick commerce business posted a loss of Rs 849 crore in Q2, though its adjusted EBITDA margin improved to -12.1 per cent from -15.8 per cent in the preceding quarter, reflecting improving operational efficiency.

Majety added that Swiggy remains focused on driving "scale-led, sustainable and profitable growth" across both food delivery and quick commerce segments, supported by improved contribution margins and diversified use-cases.

Meanwhile, the quarterly results were announced post-market hours today. Earlier in the day, Swiggy shares settled 0.20 per cent lower at Rs 418.10.