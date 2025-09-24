Swiggy share price in focus: Why board cleared Instamart slump sale to indirect arm

Shares of Swiggy Ltd are in focus on Wednesday after the online food aggregator said its board has approved the sale and transfer of its quick commerce (QC) business under the brand name ‘Instamart’, along with all relevant assets, liabilities, permits and licenses, records, intellectual property, employees and contracts to Swiggy Instamart Private Limited, an indirect step-down wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, incorporated in India, as a going concern through a slump sale.

Advertisement

The slump sale is subject to approval of shareholders.

The proposed transfer, Swiggy said, is aimed at developing a focused, efficient, and strategically aligned corporate entity for the long-term development and performance of the Instamart business along with enhanced flexibility in deployment of resources. It added that there will be no change in the shareholding pattern of the company pursuant to the slump sale of the Instamart undertaking.

"The proposed transfer does not form part of any scheme of arrangement. The slump sale is being proposed to be undertaken through a BTA between the company and purchaser WOS i.e., its indirect step-down wholly owned subsidiary. Accordingly, the provisions of Regulation 37A of SEBI Listing Regulations are not applicable," Swiggy informed NSE and BSE.

Advertisement

Instamart, Swiggy said, reported sales of Rs 2,129.58 crore in FY25, representing 24.21 per cent of its revenue on a standalone basis. Net-worth of Instamart as on March 31, 2025, stood at Rs 297.66 crore, representing 2.48 per cent of net worth of the company.

Shares of Swiggy settled at Rs 449.15 on Tuesday, down 0.04 per cent. The stock is up 15.45 per cent in the past three months.

Meanwhile, Swiggy in another upside said its board has approved the proposal for sale of 10 equity shares and 1,63,990 Series D Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares (CCPS) held by the company in Roppen Transportation Services Private Limited (Rapido) to MIH Investments One B.V., a company incorporated in the Netherlands, having its registered office at Gustav Mahlerplein 5, Symphony Offices, 1082 MS Amsterdam, The

Netherlands.

Advertisement

Also, it approved the proposal for sale of 35,958 Series D CCPS held by the Company in Rapido to Setu AIF Trust, a fund registered under the SEBI (Alternative Investment Funds) Regulations, 2012 as a Category II Alternative Investment Fund bearing registration number IN/AIF2/23-24/1336 and/or its affiliates (Westbridge).