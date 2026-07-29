Swiggy shares hit three-month high, up 11% in two sessions; what's fueling the rally?

Nandita joins from Myntra, where she served as Chief Executive Officer. Her proven expertise in scaling major e-commerce platforms is expected to aggressively strengthen Swiggy's positioning in the intensifying quick-commerce battle

Meanwhile, the Swiggy stock zoomed 8% in the current session to Rs 289.60. Market cap of Swiggy rose to Rs 79,814 crore.

Over a career spanning more than two decades, she has built and scaled some of India's leading consumer businesses across fashion, e-commerce and FMCG through leadership roles at Myntra, Flipkart, Britannia and Hindustan Unilever. She is widely recognised for combining deep customer understanding with disciplined execution, driving innovation at scale and building high-performing organisations. She is an alumna of IIT (BHU) and FMS Delhi.