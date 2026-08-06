Swiggy shares rise 6% as firm unveils FY31 vision 

Commenting on Swiggy’s vision, Sriharsha Majety, Managing Director and Group CEO, Swiggy, said, “Our confidence in achieving our five-year EBITDA goal is rooted in the strength of our fundamentals. We have always believed that if we stay focused on solving large consumer problems and execute with discipline , the financial outcomes will follow. We are operating in three of India’s largest and fastest growing consumer opportunity spaces , food-delivery, quick commerce and out of home consumption with each of these businesses having the potential to compound over the coming years”.

The online food delivery provider expects by FY31 food delivery Gross Order Value (GOV) to grow 2.5-3.5 times and Rs 5,000 crore in Adjusted EBITDA driven by Toing and other affordability led initiatives said.

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Powered by strong execution across operations, delivery efficiency, partner enablement, network

scale, accelerated Monthly Transacting Users (MTU) growth and innovation, Swiggy's Food Delivery business posted Rs 9,490 Cr. GOV in Q1 FY27, up 18% YoY, with adjusted EBITDA runrate of Rs 292 cr, up by 5 times from Q1 FY25.

