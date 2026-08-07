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Swiggy shares vision FY31: Why analysts have doubts; Citi, UBS, CLSA targets

Swiggy shares vision FY31: Why analysts have doubts; Citi, UBS, CLSA targets

The ambitious guidance is likely to offer little comfort to the market, given the company’s recent execution history and the fact that the new Instamart CEO is yet to settle down, said JM Financial. 

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Aug 7, 2026 11:35 AM IST
Swiggy shares vision FY31: Why analysts have doubts; Citi, UBS, CLSA targetsSwiggy did not disclose its Ebida break-even timeline, said Elara Securities. The brokerage said it still sees Swiggy's profitability only post-FY29.

Stock analysts who attended Swiggy's first-ever first Capital Markets Day largely left their targets unchanged on the online food delivery firm, even as the management outlined its FY31 vision of building a Rs 2.5 lakh crore gross order value (GOV) platform. Swiggy is targeting an Ebitda of Rs 10,000 crore by FY31, implying a 30 per cent GOV growth compounded annually over FY26-31. Across verticals, the company expects food delivery GOV to scale 2.5-3.5 times from the prevailing levels, while quick commerce (QC) and Dineout are targeted to grow 4-5 times.

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Swiggy expects profitability to outpace growth, with food delivery projected to contribute about Rs 5,000 crore to Ebitda, quick commerce Rs 4,000 crore and other segments Rs 1,000 crore. The ambitious guidance is likely to offer little comfort to the market, given the company’s recent execution history and the fact that the new Instamart CEO is yet to settle down, said JM Financial.

"In fact, the largest part of the earnings bridge depends on Instamart moving from an adjusted Ebitda loss of Rs 3,500 crore in FY26 to a profit of Rs 4,000 crore by FY31— that implies an Ebitda swing of Rs 7,500 crore over five years. "Consequently, we maintain our forecasts and rating, with an unchanged Jun’27 SoTP-based target of Rs 250," JM said.

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Swiggy did not disclose its Ebida break-even timeline, said Elara Securities. The brokerage said it still sees Swiggy's profitability only post-FY29. Instamart's edge, Elara said, is hinged on differentiated assortment, private labels and exclusive partnerships, though executing on the profitability roadmap is the key challenge.

"We retain Accumulate with target at Rs 350, valuing quick commerce at 60 per cent discount to the market leader and food delivery at 38x EV/EBITDA (post ESOP charges)," it said.

MOFSL said the broader takeaway is that Swiggy continued to innovate, but the next leg of stock performance is likely to depend on execution rather than product launches.

"Whether it is Toing, Switch, Noise, or Nectr, the innovation pipeline remains active. However, delivering the Rs 10,000 crore profitability aspiration will require sustained improvement in Instamart MTU additions, ordering frequency, advertising monetization, and dark-store productivity over the next few quarters. We continue to value Swiggy on an SOTP basis and reiterate our BUY rating with a TP of Rs 350," MOFSL said.

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Jefferies gave 'Buy' recommendation on Swiggy with a target of Rs 435. Citi suggested 'Buy' with a target of Rs 390. UBS target stands at Rs 355. CLSA, with a Hold call, finds the stock worthy of Rs 312.

Nuvama Institutional Equities said AI remains central to Swiggy's strategy, aiding customer discovery, merchant tools and advertising monetisation. The management expects advertising intensity to increase from 4 per cent to 7–8 per cent of gross merchandise value (GMV) over time through AI-led personalisation and deeper brand partnerships.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Aug 7, 2026 11:21 AM IST
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