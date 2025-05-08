Symphony stock rises 12%, top gainer on BSE; check details

Shares of household appliances firm Symphony rose 12% in early deals on Thursday after the company reported a 64.6% year-on-year rise in Q4 net profit. Profit climbed to Rs 79 crore in Q4 compared to Rs 48 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue rose 47% YoY to Rs 488 crore in the last quarter from Rs 332 crore, led by robust sales momentum and rising operating efficiencies.

EBITDA rose 87.7% to Rs 107 crore from Rs 57 crore in the year-ago quarter, while margins improved to 22%, rising 17.2% a year ago.

The company’s board also recommended a final dividend of Rs 8 per equity share (400%) of face value Rs 2 each for the financial year 2024-25.

Symphony stock climbed 11.74% to Rs 1335 in the curent session against the previous close of Rs 1193.95 on BSE. The stock was the top index gainer in early deals. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 9174 crore. The stock saw a turnover of Rs 8.13 crore as 0.61 lakh shares changed hands on BSE today.

Symphony shares have a beta of 0.7, indicating very low volatility in a year.

Symphony stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day but lower than the 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 1878.95 on October 11, 2024.

The stock has gained 42% in the last one year and risen 49.63% in two years. The stock climbed 18.22% in three years.



Symphony is in the field of residential, commercial and industrial air cooling and other appliances both in the domestic and international markets.