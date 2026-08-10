Syrma SGS, PG Electroplast and Dixon: ICICI Direct bets on three EMS stocks

Electronic manufacturing services (EMS) stocks are back in focus after a strong earnings season, with ICICI Direct flagging Syrma SGS Technology Ltd, PG Electroplast and Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd as its top ideas in the space. The brokerage’s bullish stance comes amid a broader shift in market leadership toward mid- and small-cap names, where earnings momentum has remained far stronger than in large caps.
Speaking on the sector, ICICI DIrect's Pankaj Pandey said Syrma SGS is looking attractive because it is “one of the few companies which is doing very well in the entire EMS and ODM space.” He added that the company is expected to deliver a “very stable set of numbers” while commanding “one of the highest margins of about 12-odd per cent within the space.”