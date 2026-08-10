Syrma SGS, PG Electroplast and Dixon: ICICI Direct bets on three EMS stocks

PG Electroplast also made the cut after what Pandey described as a healthy operating performance across categories. “Not only the AC segment did well for them, the washing machine segment also did well,” he said, adding that the company looks attractive as the festive season approaches.

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The read-through for the market is clear: investors are rewarding EMS and consumer-durable suppliers that are showing breadth across product lines rather than dependence on a single category. If seasonal demand holds up, companies with exposure to room air-conditioners and appliances could remain in favour.

Dixon’s outlook turns constructive again

Dixon, one of the best-known names in the segment, is also seeing sentiment improve. Pandey said that “after a long period of time, things are looking a lot more constructive here,” citing the approval of the Vivo joint venture as a major trigger.

That matters because mobile remains Dixon’s largest business. According to Pandey, the company’s mobile numbers “should start doing well,” while the new ECMS scheme is another positive for the business. Together, those factors suggest that policy support and customer tie-ups are once again becoming central to the Dixon investment case.