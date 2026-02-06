Talbros Automotive shares gain 5% on fresh order win; more details 

Shares of Talbros Automotive Components Limited gained over 5% in early deals on Friday after the firm said it along with its JVs has won orders worth over Rs 1,000 crore for both domestic and exports market from the leading OEMs. Talbros Automotive stock rose 5.26% to Rs 297.05 in early deals today against the previous close of Rs 282.20. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1770 crore.

"These orders are to be executed over the period of next 5 years. These include orders from all the company’s product lines like gaskets, heat shields, forging components, hoses & antivibration parts and chassis components. The commercialization for these products will start from FY27," said the firm.

The firm won orders worth Rs 250 crore (includes Rs 110 crore of exports) from the sealing business of gaskets and heat shield products.

It secured export orders worth Rs 500 crore in the forgings business. A significant portion of these orders is from a newly onboarded customer – a major European based global automotive component supplier.

It also secured export orders of Rs 90 crore through the JV, Marelli Talbros Chassis Systems, for BIW components from a multinational automobile manufacturer producing luxury vehicles and SUVs. These orders cater to the EV segment.

The company also won orders through the JV, Talbros Marugo Rubber worth Rs 170 crore in the domestic market for products like Hoses and Anti-vibration parts.

The company is deepening its footprint in a highly competitive and demanding market of Europe. This expansion not only demonstrates the company's capability to meet global

benchmarks but also positions it as a reliable supplier within the European automotive ecosystem. As a result, the company is gaining market share in this region.

These orders will help further enhance the company's revenue visibility and improve profitability. These orders from highly specialized auto markets and customers greatly signify the capabilities developed by TACL and its JV companies.

Talbros Automotive Components Limited., the flagship manufacturing company of the Talbros Group was established in the year 1956 to manufacture Automotive & Industrial Gaskets in collaboration with Coopers Payen of UK.