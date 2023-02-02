Taneja Aerospace, VIP, TVS Motor shares to turn ex-dividend; HDFC, Titan, Dabur Q3 results today

Five stocks namely Taneja Aerospace, TVS Motor, VIP Industries, Accelya Solutions and Saregama will turn ex-dividend today. Two stocks Shukra Pharmaceuticals and Sprayking Agro Equipment will go ex-rights today. A host of companies including Titan Company, Dabur India, Tata Consumer Products, HDFC, IDBI Bank will announce their quarterly results today. Berger Paints, Godrej Properties, Birlasoft, eClerx Services, GMM Pfaudler and Bajaj Electricals will also disclose their December quart results later today.

Taneja Aerospace would turn ex-dividend today. Taneja Aerospace had announced an interim dividend of Rs 2 per share. Today is also the record date for the same. The dividend will be paid on February 23.

Shares of TVS Motor will turn ex-dividend today. TVS Motor had announced an interim dividend of Rs 5 per share. Today is ex-date and record date for the same. The dividend will be paid on February 23.

In case of VIP Industries, an interim dividend of Rs 2 was announced. Today is the ex-date and record date for the same. Accelya Solutions India would turn ex-dividend today. This company had announced an interim dividend of Rs 35 per share. Today is also the record date for the same. The dividend will be paid on February 21.

Shares of Saregama will turn ex-dividend today. This company had announced an interim dividend of Rs 3 per share. Today is ex-date and record date for the same. The dividend will be paid on February 19. Shukra Pharmaceuticals and Sprayking Agro Equipment will turn ex-rights today.

The biggest result for the day would be that of HDFC's. Prabhudas Lilladher expects the housing finance company to report a 13.5 per cent YoY rise in profit at Rs 3,699 crore compared with Rs 3260.70 crore in the same quarter last year. Net interest income (NII) is seen rising 15.4 per cent YoY to Rs 4,945 crore from Rs 4,283.80 crore YoY. Margin is seen at 3.43 per cent against 3.35 per cent YoY. Gross non-performing asset is seen at 1.48 per cent against 2.32 per cent YoY.

