Tanla Platforms board approves buyback of shares, check details 

Shares of Tanla Platforms are in focus today after the firm's board of directors cleared a share buyback proposal worth up to Rs 175 crore. Shares of Tanla Platforms Ltd ended 1.31% lower at Rs 656.90 on the BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 8843 crore.

The company will buy back up to 20 lakh fully paid-up equity shares, approximately 1.49% of its total equity capital. The buyback price is fixed at Rs 875 per share through the tender offer route. The buyback offer consists of 24.81% and 7.78% of the company’s paid-up equity share capital and free reserves based on its latest standalone and consolidated financial statements as of March 31, 2025, respectively.

"We wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on June 16, 2025, considered and approved the proposal for buyback of up to 20,00,000 fully paid up equity shares of the Company having a face value of INR 1/- (Indian Rupee One Only) (“Equity Shares”) representing up to 1.49 % of the total number of Equity Shares in the existing total paid-up Equity Share capital of the Company, at a price of INR 875/- (Indian Rupee Eight Hundred and Seventy Five only) per Equity Share (“Buyback Offer Price”), payable in cash for an aggregate amount not exceeding INR 175,00,00,000/- (Indian Rupee One Hundred and Seventy Five Crore only) (the “Buyback Offer Size”), being 24.81% and 7.78% of the aggregate paid-up Equity Share capital and free reserves of the Company as per the latest audited standalone and consolidated financial statements of the Company as on March 31, 2025, respectively (the “Buyback”)," said Tanla Platforms.

The buyback will be executed on a proportionate basis for all eligible shareholders and beneficial owners as on the record date, which will be announced later. The company will conduct the process through remote electronic voting and postal ballot to secure shareholder approval via a special resolution.

Tanla Platforms logged a 9.9% fall in net profit for the March 2025 quarter at Rs 117.3 crore against Rs 130.2 crore in the same period last year. Revenue rose marginally by 1.9% to Rs 1,024.4 crore from Rs 1,005.5 crore a year ago. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) also inched up 1.9% year-on-year to Rs 163.4 crore.

EBITDA margin was unchanged at 16%. The company’s board cleared a second interim dividend of Rs 6 per share for FY25. The record date to determine shareholder eligibility for the dividend was fixed as Wednesday, April 30, 2025.