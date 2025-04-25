Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
markets
stocks
Tanla Platforms shares fall over 4% on Q4 earnings, dividend 

Tanla Platforms shares fall over 4% on Q4 earnings, dividend 

Tanla Platforms shares slipped 4.60% to Rs 461.95 against the previous close of Rs 484.25 on BSE. Tanla Platforms market cap fell to Rs 6,243.55 crore.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Apr 25, 2025 10:45 AM IST
Tanla Platforms shares fall over 4% on Q4 earnings, dividend The stock is trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Shares of Tanla Platforms slipped over 4% in early deals on Friday after the software products firm reported its Q4 and fiscal earnings. Tanla Platforms shares slipped 4.60% to Rs 461.95 against the previous close of Rs 484.25 on BSE. Tanla Platforms market cap fell to Rs 6,243.55 crore. 

Advertisement

Related Articles

Total 8.63 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 15.32 crore on BSE.

Tanla Platforms shares have a beta of 1.1, indicating high volatility in a year. The stock is trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages. The earnings were announced after market hours on Thursday. 

Ahead of the results, shares of Tanla Platforms ended 0.41% higher at Rs 484.25 apiece on the BSE.

Tanla Platforms reported a 10% fall in net profit to Rs 117.3 crore in Q4 against Rs 130.2 crore net profit in the March 2024 quarter. Revenue climbed 1.9 percent to Rs 1,024.4 crore in the last quarter against Rs 1,005.5 crore in the March 2024 quarter.

Advertisement

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) also climbed 1.9% year-on-year to Rs 163.4 crore.

The board of the software firm declared a second interim dividend of Rs 6 per share for FY25. 

Uday Reddy, Founder Chairman & CEO, said, "Our strategic investment in OTT is delivering results. We have signed two international contracts to deploy our MaaP platform. With over Rs 5 billion in free cash flow this year, we remain focused on disciplined capital allocation and long-term value creation.”

Tanla Platforms is an A2P messaging platform provider globally. Tanla develops and delivers cutting-edge technology and products, which meet the discerning needs of a diverse clientele, from enterprises to carriers across geographies.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Apr 25, 2025 10:45 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today