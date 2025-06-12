Tanla Platforms shares jump 13% as Board to consider third buyback in five years

Shares of Tanla Platforms Ltd zoomed 12.82 per cent in Thursday's trade to hit a high of Rs 702.05. Today's sharp upmove followed the company's announcement that its Board of Directors would meet on June 16, 2025, to consider a proposal for a buyback of equity shares -- its third such move in five years.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Tanla previously conducted buybacks in 2020 and 2022, both at Rs 1,200 per share, amounting to Rs 154 crore and Rs 170 crore, respectively.

"Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(b) of the SEBI LODR, this is to inform that a meeting of board of directors of the Tanla Platforms Ltd will be held on Monday, June 16, 2025, inter alia, to consider the proposal for buyback of equity shares of the Company and other matters necessary and incidental thereto, in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (including the rules and regulations framed thereunder), the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, as amended, and other applicable laws," the firm stated in a BSE filing.

Advertisement

Technically, the counter traded lower than the 5-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but higher than the 10-day, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-day and 150-day SMAs. Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 79.29. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

Sebi-registered independent research analyst AR Ramachandran noted that the stock is bullish but overbought on daily charts with next resistance at Rs 720. "Investors should be booking profits as a daily close below support of Rs 652 could lead to a downward target of Rs 584 in the near term," he stated.

The stock has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 47.83 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 15.68. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 14.59 with a return on equity (RoE) of 32.77. According to Trendlyne data, Tanla has a one-year beta of 1.1, indicating high volatility.

Advertisement

The company (formerly known as Tanla Solutions) offers an application-to-person service (A2P)-based messaging platform globally. Its range of services included product development and implementation in the wireless telephony industry, aggregator services and offshore development services. As of March 2025, promoters held a 44.10 per cent stake in the firm.