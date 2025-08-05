Tanla Platforms shares surge 12%, end 4-session fall; here's what analysts are saying

Shares of Tanla Platforms Ltd surged 11.82 per cent on Tuesday to settle at Rs 673.30, pausing their four-day losing run. At this closing level, the stock has gained 19.66 per cent over the past six months but is still down 26.32 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The IT firm posted a net profit of Rs 118.4 crore for the June 2025 quarter (Q1 FY26), marking a 16 per cent decline from Rs 141.2 crore in the same period last year. However, revenue for the quarter rose 3.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1,040.6 crore, up from Rs 1,002.2 crore in Q1 FY25.

On technical setup, a few analysts suggested that the counter appeared bullish on charts.

Ravi Singh, Senior Vice-President of Retail Research at Religare Broking, said the stock looked strong on charts and it can hit an upside target of Rs 710 in the near term. He advised keeping a stop loss placed at Rs 650 for this trade.

Kunal Kamble, Senior Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza, observed that the rise in volume on buying days reflects buyers' intent to accumulate the stock on dips. "A close above Rs 690 is likely to spark further buying interest, indicating a potential breakout trade. If the stock manages to close above Rs 690, it could be poised to move towards Rs 800, with a stop loss placed at Rs 650," Kamble also said.

Advertisement

The scrip traded higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 58.13. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The stock has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 25.93 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 15.13. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 25.97 with a return on equity (RoE) of 58.35. According to Trendlyne data, Tanla has a one-year beta of 1, indicating average volatility.

The company (formerly known as Tanla Solutions) offers an application-to-person service (A2P)-based messaging platform globally. Its range of services included product development and implementation in the wireless telephony industry, aggregator services and offshore development services. As of June 2025, promoter holding in the firm stood at 45.49 per cent, marking a 1.39 per cent increase from the previous quarter.