Tanla Platforms shares zoomed 12% today; will this strong upmove continue?

Shares of Tanla Platforms Ltd soared 11.98 per cent to hit a high of Rs 554 in Tuesday's trade. Last checked, the stock traded 10.23 per cent up at Rs 545.35. This strong upward move came after a 27.33 per cent correction in the calendar year 2025 so far.

On the earnings front, the software products firm reported a 10 per cent year-on-year (YoY) fall in its net profit, at Rs 117.3 crore, during the fourth quarter ended on March 31, 2025. Profit was at Rs 130.2 crore in the March 2024 quarter (Q4 FY24). Revenue climbed 1.9 per cent to Rs 1,024.4 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 1,005.5 crore in the March 2024 quarter.

Technically, support on the counter could be seen in the Rs 500-475 range. Immediate resistance will be at Rs 570 and a decisive close above the said level can trigger more upside. An analyst said Tanla is hinting at a strong bullish move.

Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager - Technical Research Analyst at Anand Rathi, said, "Support will be at Rs 500 and resistance at Rs 570. A decisive move above Rs 570 level may trigger a further upside towards Rs 600. The expected trading range will be between Rs 500 and Rs 600 for the short term."

Kunal Kamble, Senior Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza, suggested that the stock has given a breakout, indicating strong bullish sentiment and increased buying interest. "Tanla appears poised to move higher towards Rs 660 level, with a potential extension towards Rs 720, as long as it holds above the crucial support level of Rs 475," Kamble added.

The counter traded higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-day and 100-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but lower than the 150-day and 200-day SMAs. Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 66.29. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The company's stock has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 37.70 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 12.36. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 14.59 with a return on equity of 32.77. According to Trendlyne data, Tanla has a one-year beta of 1.1, indicating high volatility.

The company (formerly known as Tanla Solutions) offers an application-to-person service (A2P)-based messaging platform globally. Its range of services included product development and implementation in the wireless telephony industry, aggregator services and offshore development services. As of March 2025, promoters held a 44.10 per cent stake in the firm.