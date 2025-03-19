Tanla Platforms shares zoomed 22% in 2 days; is this a trend reversal sign?

Shares of Tanla Platforms Ltd continued their upward move on Wednesday for the second consecutive session. The stock zoomed 16.48 per cent to hit a high of Rs 517. At this price, it has gained 22.30 per cent in just a couple of trading days. On BSE, the scrip recorded high trading volume as well. Around 7.95 lakh shares were last seen changing hands. The figure was lower than the two-week average volume of 49,000 shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 39.52 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 6,925.39 crore.

At present, a market expert said the counter is suitable for investors with a high-risk appetite while another suggested that it could be in the initial stages of a trend reversal.

"The stock came down drastically in the past few months and some kind of bounce back can be expected. It is currently suitable only for high-risk-taking investors," said Kranthi Bathini, Director of Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities.

"Tanla has seen a significant increase in both price and volume after an extended phase of correction. The stock appears to be in the early stages of a reversal, so caution is advised. In terms of support levels, the range of Rs 450-420 is expected to provide a strong cushion. Conversely, a sustained move beyond Rs 550 could instill confidence in the momentum for the short term," said Osho Krishan, Senior Research Analyst - Technical & Derivatives at Angel One.

The counter traded higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-day and 30-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but lower than the 50-day, 100-, 150-day and 200-day SMAs. Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 57.02. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The company's stock has a price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 35.33 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 11.58. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 14.59 with a return on equity of 32.77. According to Trendlyne data, Tanla has a one-year beta of 1.1, indicating high volatility.

The company (formerly known as Tanla Solutions) offers application-to-person service (A2P)-based messaging platform globally. Its range of services includes product development and implementation in the wireless telephony industry, aggregator services and offshore development services. As of December 2024, promoters held a 44.10 per cent stake in the firm.