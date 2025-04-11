scorecardresearch
TARC shares in focus today on record annual sales in FY25

TARC shares in focus today on record annual sales in FY25

TARC reported a record Rs 3,722 crore in annual sales for FY25.

TARC shares closed 1.90% lower at Rs 144.30  on Wednesday against the previous close of Rs 147.10 on BSE.  Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 4258 crore.
SUMMARY
  • TARC Limited reports record sales of Rs 3,722 crore in FY25
  • New projects like TARC Ishva in Gurugram drive growth
  • TARC Kailasa Phase II launched in New Delhi

Shares of TARC Limited are in news today as the realty firm has announced its highest ever annual sales of Rs 3,722 crore for FY25, marking a significant milestone for the company.

TARC shares closed 1.90% lower at Rs 144.30  on Wednesday against the previous close of Rs 147.10 on BSE.  Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 4258 crore.

The collections for the fiscal year amounted to Rs 484 crore, with Rs 113 crore collected in the fourth quarter alone. This impressive achievement is largely attributed to the launch of new projects, including TARC Ishva, a luxury residential development in Gurugram, boasting a Gross Development Value (GDV) of Rs 2,700 crore. Amar Sarin, Managing Director & CEO of TARC Limited, expressed optimism about the projects' success, citing "impeccable design, curated lifestyle offerings, and exceptional locations" as key factors.

In addition to TARC Ishva, the company launched Phase II of its luxury project, TARC Kailasa, in New Delhi during FY25, further enhancing its sales figures. As of 31st March 2025, the total GDV of projects under development by TARC has surpassed Rs 7,700 crore, underscoring the company's robust pipeline of luxury real estate ventures. This expansion reflects TARC's strategic focus on premium residential developments that aim to capture the demand for top-tier housing in limited supply markets.

Looking forward, TARC is actively preparing for future growth. In FY25, the company acquired additional land parcels in Gurugram, with plans to launch these developments in FY26. TARC is also finalising designs for two more luxury residential projects, set to debut in the next fiscal year. These initiatives are expected to sustain the company's momentum and reinforce its position in the luxury real estate market. The strategic land acquisitions and project preparations indicate TARC's commitment to expanding its portfolio and capitalising on emerging opportunities in the sector.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Apr 11, 2025, 8:59 AM IST
