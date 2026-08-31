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TARIL enters nuclear power sector with NPCIL order; stock rises

TARIL enters nuclear power sector with NPCIL order; stock rises

TARIL312.80(3.08%)

According to a BSE filing on Monday, the order marks TARIL's first order in the nuclear power sector.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Aug 31, 2026 12:41 PM IST
TARIL enters nuclear power sector with NPCIL order; stock risesThe company said the order further strengthens its positioning in the critical and high-value power infrastructure segment.

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd (TARIL), a manufacturer of transformers and reactors, has secured an order for the supply of generator transformers for the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd's (NPCIL) Kaiga Units 5 & 6 nuclear power project in Karnataka.

According to a BSE filing on Monday, the order marks TARIL's first order in the nuclear power sector. The order has been received from Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL).

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Kaiga Units 5 & 6 comprise two indigenous 700 MW Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs) being developed by NPCIL at Kaiga in Karnataka. The project is part of India's indigenous 700 MW PHWR programme. Together, the two units will add 1,400 MW of nuclear generation capacity at the Kaiga site.

The generator transformers will form part of the electrical infrastructure of the project, supporting the evacuation of power generated by the nuclear power units and its integration with the transmission network.

Satyen Mamtora, Managing Director & CEO, Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd, said, "We are proud to mark our entry into the nuclear power sector with this order for NPCIL. Nuclear energy will play an important role in supporting India’s long-term energy security and clean energy ambitions, and we are pleased to contribute our transformer manufacturing capabilities to this critical national infrastructure. This order is also a strong validation of the trust placed in TARIL’s technology, engineering capabilities and ability to deliver equipment for highly critical power applications. As India advances towards its vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, strengthening indigenous capabilities and building a resilient and self-reliant energy ecosystem will be critical. We look forward to building on this opportunity and contributing to India’s nuclear power journey and its long-term energy security."

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The company said the order further strengthens its positioning in the critical and high-value power infrastructure segment.

With its entry into the nuclear power sector, TARIL said it aims to leverage its established expertise in high-voltage transformer manufacturing to support the requirements of critical power generation and transmission infrastructure and participate in India's expanding nuclear energy ecosystem.

Stock performance

On the stock-specific front, TARIL shares were up 2.87 per cent at Rs 312.30 on BSE.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Aug 31, 2026 12:41 PM IST
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