Tata Capital allots 12,500 NCDs; stock in focus today

Shares of Tata Capital are in focus today after the NBFC said it has allotted 12,500 secured Non Convertible Debentures (NCDs) via private placement worth Rs 1,250 crore at 7.95% interest rate. The stock closed 1.11% higher at Rs 354.95 in the previous session. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1.50 lakh crore.

The date of Maturity /Redemption Date for the debentures is February 8, 2028.

The redemption amount at face value is Rs 10,00,000/- per NCD. "In case of default (including delay) in payment of Interest and/or principal redemption on the due dates, additional interest of 2% p.a. over the coupon rate will be payable by the Company for the defaulting period," said Tata Capital.

The NCDs are rated CRISIL AAA/Stable by CRISIL Ratings Limited and [ICRA] AAA/Stable by ICRA Limited.

The NBFC reported a 17% rise in consolidated net profit of Rs 1,257 crore in Q3 against net profit of Rs 1,076 crore in the yeart ago period.

The Tata group firm's consolidated interest income rose 10% to Rs 7,242 crore in Q3FY26 against Rs 6,585 crore in Q3FY25.

Assets under management AUMs of the company rose 26% YoY to Rs 2,34,114 crore as on December 31, 2025 from Rs 1,86,404 crore as on December 31, 2024.