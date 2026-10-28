Tata Capital confident of meeting FY28 guidance, fresh price targets post Q2 earnings 

"While rising funding costs pose near-term risks to the cost of borrowings, timely pricing actions, a favorable asset-liability mix, and a rising contribution from high-margin businesses should support NIM recovery and RoA improvement," said MOSL.

The brokerage estimates a CAGR of 24%/34% in AUM/PAT over FY26-28, with RoA/RoE of 2.2%/15% in FY28. It reiterated Neutral stance with a target price of Rs 340 (based on 2.2 times September 28 estimated BVPS).

Nuvama retained its 'Buy' rating on the stock while revising its target price to Rs 400 from Rs 415 previously. The revised valuation implies 2.4 times the estimated adjusted book value (ABV) for September 2028 and 16 times estimated earnings per share (EPS). At the current market price, the stock trades at approximately 1.8 times ABV and 12 times EPS.

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Tata Capital reported robust growth, with assets under management (AUM) increasing 26% year-on-year and 6% sequentially. Profit after tax (PAT) came in at Rs 1,830 crore, beating estimates by 8%, supported by stronger fee income and lower provisioning requirements. Return on assets (RoA) stood at 2.3%.

Nuvama said Tata Capital is entering a new phase of growth, with profitability expected to strengthen over FY27–FY29. The company is projected to deliver a return on assets of 2.3–2.5% and a return on equity (RoE) of 15–18% during this period, driven by improving margins, operating leverage and controlled loan-loss provisions (LLP).

Systematix retained its earnings estimates for FY27 and FY28, which remain 5% above Bloomberg consensus forecasts. The estimates reflect confidence in Tata Capital's execution capabilities, expectations of a gradual improvement in margins and a stable asset-quality outlook.

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Tata Capital continues to be the brokerage's preferred pick in the non-banking financial company (NBFC) sector. The brokerage has maintained its valuation multiple at 2.7 times the estimated adjusted book value for FY28, with a target price of Rs 400 per share.

Tata Capital Q2 earnings

Tata Capital reported a 51% year-on-year (YoY) increase in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 1,660 crore in the second quarter of FY27, compared with Rs 1,097 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The company's gross loan book expanded 27% YoY to Rs 3,03,739 crore in Q2 FY27, up from Rs 2,39,960 crore a year earlier, crossing the Rs 3 lakh crore milestone during the quarter.

Assets under management (AUM) grew 26% annually to Rs 3,08,030 crore as of September 30, 2026, compared with Rs 2,43,896 crore at the end of the corresponding period last year. Excluding motor finance, AUM growth was stronger at 32% YoY, highlighting the expansion of the company's lending business across its other segments.

Net total income rose 24% YoY to Rs 4,676 crore in Q2 FY27 from Rs 3,774 crore in the year-ago quarter.