Tata Capital: How to trade this Tata Group share post Q4 earnings, stock reaction & final dividend

Shares of Tata Capital were trading lower in the afternoon session today after the Tata Group NBFC reported its Q4 earnings. Tata Capital shares slipped 1.36% to Rs 335.75 against the previous close of Rs 340.40. Market cap of the NBFC stood at Rs 1.43 lakh crore.

Tata Capital stock hit an all-time high of Rs 367.65 on January 20, 2026 and a 52 week low of Rs 300.30 on April 2, 2026. The stock is in a bull run as the scrip trades above the 10, day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day and 100 day simple moving averages.

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The company reported a 43% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,502 crore in Q4 along with a final dividend of Rs 0.57 per share for its shareholders. The Tata Group firm issued its results in the post-market hours on Thursday.

Sales rose 9.12% to Rs 8160.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 against Rs 7478.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year, net profit climbed 32.24% to Rs 4846.10 crore in March 2026 as against Rs 3664.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.40% to Rs 31,539.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 28,311.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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Tata Capital share price targets

Post Q4 earnings, HDFC Securities, maintains an ‘ADD’ rating on Tata Capital while revising the target price to Rs 335.

Q4 earnings witnessed lower credit costs and strong AUM growth of approximately 28 per cent year-over-year.

Emkay Global maintained an ADD rating on the Tata stock with a target price of Rs 390, an upside of nearly 14.4 per cent.

According to the brokerage, Tata Capital posted a robust Q4 FY26 performance, led by improved AUM growth, better asset quality, and lower credit costs.

The potential impact of the Iran war remains a key monitorable going forward, said Emkay.

The company is likely to maintain growth of around 23-25 per cent, led by strong disbursements across product segments, robust offerings, and ongoing geographical expansion.