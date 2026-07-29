The stock is in an uptrend as the scrip trades above the 5 day, 10, day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day and 100 day and 150 day simple moving averages.

Brokerage MOFSL said the firm's management expects unsecured retail to regain growth momentum, with the segment likely to grow faster than the overall book by 3Q/4QFY27 as elevated runoff moderates. The company remains confident of delivering 23-25% AUM growth in FY27, supported by broad-based growth across retail, SME, housing and unsecured lending. It expects AUM growth of 22% in FY27.

It expects a CAGR of 23%/35% in AUM/PAT over FY26-28E, with RoA/RoE of 2.3%/15.6% in FY28. "Reiterate Neutral with a target price of Rs 390 (based on 2.7x Mar’28E BVPS)," the brokerage said.

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Brokerage JM Financial assigned a price target of Rs 405 , a 12% upside against the previous target of Rs 400.

"We continue to like Tata Capital for: i) strong AUM growth visibility of 23–25%; ii) an improving RoA trajectory on operating leverage and a motor-finance turnaround; and iii) structural efficiency gains from scale, technology and AI. Post-IPO capital provides growth headroom but caps near-term RoE. We maintain BUY, with a revised TP of Rs 405 (earlier Rs 400) valuing it at 2.8x FY28E BVPS," said JM Financial.

Another brokerage Nuvama said it believes the company is now entering a new phase of growth characterised by improving retailisation and operating leverage, which should raise return on assets (RoA) to 2.1–2.5% over FY27–29E. "Retain ‘HOLD’ with an unchanged TP of INR400, implying 2.6x Jun'28 P/BV (2.3x at CMP)," said Nuvama.

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The firm said its posted a 56 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 1,547 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 990 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Assets under management (AUM) rose 22 per cent YoY to Rs 2,90,502 crore as of June 30, 2026, compared with Rs 2,37,508 crore a year earlier.

Net total income grew 23 per cent YoY to Rs 4,455 crore in Q1 from Rs 3,626 crore in the year-ago period.

Tata Capital made a muted market debut with the Tata Group's non-banking financial arm listing at Rs 330, a mild premium of 1.23 per cent over issue price of Rs 326 on both BSE and NSE. The IPO of Tata Capital was open for bidding between October 6-8 last year. The Tata Group firm offered its shares in a price band of Rs 310-326 per share with a lot size of 46 shares.