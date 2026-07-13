Tata Capital sets record date for FY26 final dividend; key details here

Tata Capital Ltd on Monday fixed the record date to determine members' entitlement to the final dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2026 (FY26).

The company said the final dividend, subject to approval by shareholders at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM), will be paid on or after August 24, 2026, after deduction of tax at source (TDS), as applicable.

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Tata Capital has convened its 35th AGM on August 19, 2026, at 11 am through Video Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM), in accordance with the applicable guidelines and circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

Earlier, the company had recommended a final dividend of Re 0.57 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each for FY26, subject to shareholders' approval at the AGM.

In its filing, Tata Capital also reminded shareholders that pursuant to the implementation of the Income-tax Act, 2025, and the rules framed thereunder with effect from April 1, 2026, dividends paid or distributed by a company are taxable in the hands of shareholders. Accordingly, the company will deduct tax at source while making the dividend payment, if declared at the AGM.

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Separately, Tata Capital said its board, based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, approved the appointment of TP Ostwal & Associates LLP, Chartered Accountants (ICAI Firm Registration No. 124444W/W100150), as one of the Joint Statutory Auditors for a period of three consecutive financial years -- FY2026-27, FY2027-28 and FY2028-29 -- subject to shareholders' approval.

The appointment will take effect from the conclusion of the 35th AGM and continue until the conclusion of the 38th AGM, as the tenure of one of the existing Joint Statutory Auditors, MSKA & Associates LLP, is set to end at the ensuing AGM.

Meanwhile, Tata Capital shares were last seen trading 0.93 per cent lower at Rs 357.10.