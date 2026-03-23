Tata Capital shares in focus: NBFC gets Rs 413-crore tax demand, more details 

Shares of NBFC Tata Capital are in news today after the firm said it has received a tax demand of Rs 413.18 crore from the Income Tax Department. The pertains to the financial year 2017–18 and was issued through a reassessment order on March 20, 2026.

On Friday, Tata Capital shares ended 1.39% higher at Rs 317.25. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1.34 lakh crore.

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The order is connected to Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd (TCFSL), which has now been merged with Tata Capital from April 1, 2023. The notice was sent by the Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, Mumbai.

The total demand of Rs 413.18 crore includes Rs 209.52 crore as tax and Rs 202.72 crore as interest. According to the company, the demand mainly arises due to alleged short credit of taxes paid and certain disallowances made by the tax authorities.

Tata Capital said the demand is based on calculation mistakes and the tax officer wrongly gave credit to Tata Capital instead of TCFSL.

This led to a mismatch in tax credit and resulted in a higher interest calculation. The company believes the entire demand is not valid.

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Tata Capital will file a rectification application and may also appeal against the order. The NBFC is confident of getting relief, citing strong legal grounds.

Tata Capital also said that it is already challenging other disallowances worth Rs 26.31 crore and expects a favourable decision in those cases as well.

Tata Capital exepcts the issue not to have any significant impact on its business operations or financial position.