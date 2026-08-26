Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Tata Capital shares: Nuvama ups target price; says Tata Motors Finance drag largely behind

Tata Capital shares: Nuvama ups target price; says Tata Motors Finance drag largely behind

TATACAP370.65(1.90%)

Nuvama said Tata Capital had delivered a return on assets (RoA) of 2.5 per cent and return on equity (RoE) of 20 per cent in FY23. However, performance weakened during FY24-FY26 amid higher operating expenses, lower other income and the merger with TMFL.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Aug 26, 2026 5:49 PM IST
Tata Capital shares: Nuvama ups target price; says Tata Motors Finance drag largely behindThe brokerage noted that Tata Capital has emerged as the third-largest private NBFC and is entering a phase of higher growth.

Tata Capital Ltd is likely to see an improvement in growth and return ratios as the impact of the Tata Motors Finance Ltd (TMFL) merger largely fades, according to Nuvama Institutional Equities. The domestic brokerage has raised its 12-month target price on the stock to Rs 415 from Rs 400 while retaining its 'HOLD' rating.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Nuvama said Tata Capital had delivered a return on assets (RoA) of 2.5 per cent and return on equity (RoE) of 20 per cent in FY23. However, performance weakened during FY24-FY26 amid higher operating expenses, lower other income and the merger with TMFL.

The brokerage highlighted that management believes the TMFL merger-related drag is now largely behind the company. Tata Capital expects margins to expand by around 25 basis points (bps) over the next two years, driven by a better portfolio mix, pricing on incremental loans and higher fee income.

Management is also targeting an improvement in the cost-to-income ratio to 33-34 per cent from 38-39 per cent. It expects operating leverage to support profitability as growth accelerates.

Advertisement

On credit cost front, management expects credit cost to settle at around 1 per cent and does not currently see a risk of an asset quality or expected credit loss (ECL) reset.

Tata Capital is targeting an RoA of 2.5-2.7 per cent by FY28, compared with around 2.3 per cent in Q1 FY27. Nuvama said around 60 per cent of the expected improvement could come from margins, with the remaining 40 per cent coming from operating efficiencies.

The brokerage noted that Tata Capital has emerged as the third-largest private NBFC and is entering a phase of higher growth.

While the brokerage sees an improving growth-return profile, it believes the current valuation leaves limited room for execution misses. It said a further re-rating would require sustained high growth, stronger return ratios and continued discipline on asset quality and margins.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Tata Capital shares rose 1.90 per cent to settle at Rs 370.60 on Wednesday. At this closing price, Nuvama's target price of Rs 415 implies an upside potential of 11.98 per cent.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Aug 26, 2026 5:49 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more