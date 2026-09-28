Tata Capital stock: Citi expects 33% upside in NBFC, says this

Shares of Tata Group firm Tata Capital Ltd are set for a 33% upside, said brokerage Citi, assigning a price target of Rs 450 to the NBFC stock. However, the stock price did not reflect the brokerage's positive stance today. The NBFC stock slipped 3% to Rs 327.05 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 339.15. Market cap of the firm slipped to Rs 1.39 lakh crore.
The weakness in the Tata Capital stock came amid a crash in the broader market due to negative global cues. Meanwhile, the brokerage said strong growth momentum seen in the first quarter has continued across the retail, housing, SME and corporate loan segments, with the management expressing confidence in achieving its stated guidance. Asset quality also remains stable, with no significant signs of stress so far despite the geopolitical uncertainties and volatility in commodity prices highlighted by Citi.