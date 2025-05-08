Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
markets
stocks
Tata Chemicals shares in focus today on Q4 earnings, dividend

Tata Chemicals shares in focus today on Q4 earnings, dividend

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 3,509 crore in Q4 against a consolidated income of Rs 3,475 crore in Q4FY24. 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated May 8, 2025 8:55 AM IST
Tata Chemicals shares in focus today on Q4 earnings, dividend Tata Chemicals also announced a dividend of Rs 11 per equity share for FY25.

Shares of Tata Chemicals are in focus today after the Tata Group firm's net loss narrowed to Rs 56 crore in Q4 FY25. In Q4 of FY24, net loss came at Rs 850 crore reported in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations rose to Rs 3,509 crore in Q4 against a consolidated income of Rs 3,475 crore in Q4FY24. 

Advertisement

Tata Chemicals also announced a dividend of Rs 11 per equity share for FY25. The record date to determine the eligibility of the shareholders set to receive the payment is yet to be announced.

EBITDA declined to Rs 327 crore in Q4 from Rs 443 crore on a YoY basis. EBITDA margins too slipped to 9 per cent in Q4 from 13.8 per cent in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, signaling rising cost pressures and reduced realisations. This suggests the company may need to focus more on cost control and efficiency improvement in the coming quarters.

Additionally, the company’s board has approved a plan to raise up to Rs 200 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs). 

In the previous session, Tata Chemicals stock ended 1.25% higher at Rs 826.30 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 21,050 crore. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: May 8, 2025 8:55 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today