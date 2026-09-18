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Tata Chemicals, Tata Investment shares drop up to 8%: Why Tata stocks are falling today

Tata Chemicals, Tata Investment shares drop up to 8%: Why Tata stocks are falling today

TATACHEM720.35(7.56%)

As per Bloomberg, Tata Chemicals held 2.53 per cent stake in Tata Sons. Tata Investment owned 0.08 per cent stake, Tata Steel (3.06 per cent), Tata Motors PV (3.06 per cent), Tata Power (1.65 per cent) and IHCL (1.11 per cent) stake in Tata Sons.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Sep 18, 2026 10:22 AM IST
Tata Chemicals, Tata Investment shares drop up to 8%: Why Tata stocks are falling todayTata Chemicals fell 7.9 per cent to Rs 718.70 apiece on NSE. Tata Investment also declined 4.35 per cent to Rs 688 apiece.

Tata group stocks such as Tata Chemicals Ltd, Tata Investment Corp Ltd and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd  tanked 7 per cent in  Friday's trade after Tata Trust, the controlling shareholders of Tata Sons, called the board's reappointment of Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran as 'illegal'.

Tata Chemicals fell 7.9 per cent to Rs 718.70 apiece on NSE. Tata Investment also declined 4.35 per cent to Rs 688 apiece. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd  dropped 3.02 per cent to Rs 305 apiece. Tata Steel edged 0.40 per cent lower at Rs 186.55. Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) slipped 0.23 per cent to Rs 1,011.40.

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As per Bloomberg, Tata Chemicals has 2.53 per cent stake in Tata Sons. Tata Investment Corp Ltd  held 0.08 per cent stake. Tata Steel (3.06 per cent), Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd (3.06 per cent), Tata Power Company Ltd (1.65 per cent), Indian Hotels (1.11 per cent) and TCPL (0.43 per cent) also held stakes in the company, Bloomberg report qupting a DRChoksey FinServ report. In total, seven listed Tata group companies held 11.94 per cent stake in Tata Sons.

Chandrasekaran's current term ends on February 20, 2027. He had told the board in August that he did not intend to seek another term. Tata Trusts reiterated its position that Chandrasekaran's decision not to seek reappointment had been accepted and "has attained finality". The Trusts also called the reappointment of Chandrasekaran "illegal", according to its statement.

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What Noel Tata says 

In a statement to the Tata Sons board, Noel Tata said Chandrasekaran's August 12 communication was his "own decision" and had been "freely taken and clearly expressed".

Noel Tata said the letter was subsequently made public without prior deliberation with Tata Trusts, which hold approximately 66 per cent of Tata Sons' equity. He said the Trusts had accepted Chandrasekaran's decision and formally asked Tata Sons to constitute a selection committee under its Articles of Association to appoint his successor.

"A resolution now for re-appointment moved at this meeting would therefore ask this Board to set aside three things at once: the Chairman's own stated decision, the acceptance of that decision by the majority shareholder, and the further process which that shareholder has asked this Company to set in motion," Noel Tata said.

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He warned that a decision on the chairmanship could face "serious legal challenge" if Chandrasekaran's position as a director was later found to be in doubt.

What Shapoorji Mistry says 

Mistry welcomed the RBI decision wholeheartedly, saying let not allow listing to be a point of division, Bloomberg reported. He said Tata Sons listing is a 'social and moral imperative" and the objective is a stronger Tata institution, as per Bloomberg.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Sep 18, 2026 9:41 AM IST
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