Tata Chemicals, TCPL, Uno Minda, Welspun Living, Bandhan Bank, E2E Networks: Expert shares outlook

Tata Chemicals: Halder said the stock has not been able to sustain at higher levels and advised against fresh entry at the current level. For existing investors, he suggested maintaining a strict stop loss of Rs 650 with a long-term perspective.

UNO Minda: Halder said the stock is looking attractive even at current levels. He expects a positional upside target of Rs 1,450 over a six-month perspective. He advised investors to stay invested with a stop loss of Rs 1,160.

Welspun Living: According to Halder, the stock has the potential to see a 20-25 per cent upside over the next six months. He advised investors to stay invested.

Bandhan Bank: Halder's view on the stock is to follow a 'sell-on-rise' strategy once it reaches the Rs 200 level.

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TCPL: Halder said there is a possibility of value unlocking in the future. However, based on the charts, he sees a further downside of around 5-7 per cent. For existing investors, he said averaging could be considered, while fresh buying is not advised at present.

E2E Networks: Halder described the stock as undervalued and said it has the potential to reach the Rs 1,000 level. He advised investors to maintain a strict stop loss of Rs 450.