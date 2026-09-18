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Tata Chemicals, TCPL, Uno Minda, Welspun Living, Bandhan Bank, E2E Networks: Expert shares outlook

Tata Chemicals, TCPL, Uno Minda, Welspun Living, Bandhan Bank, E2E Networks: Expert shares outlook

TATACHEM699.30(10.27%)

In an interaction with Business Today Television (BTTV), the market expert also shared his outlook on Tata Chemicals Ltd, Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL), UNO Minda Ltd, Welspun Living Ltd, Bandhan Bank Ltd and E2E Networks Ltd.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Sep 18, 2026 2:57 PM IST
Tata Chemicals, TCPL, Uno Minda, Welspun Living, Bandhan Bank, E2E Networks: Expert shares outlookThe expert identified 23,000 as a key support level for benchmark Nifty50.

Pradip Halder, Founder and CEO of PHD Capital, said the market is currently in a negative range and advised investors to focus on value investing. He identified 23,000 as a key support level for benchmark Nifty50.

In an interaction with Business Today Television (BTTV), the expert also shared his outlook on Tata Chemicals Ltd, Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL), UNO Minda Ltd, Welspun Living Ltd, Bandhan Bank Ltd and E2E Networks Ltd.

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Tata Chemicals: Halder said the stock has not been able to sustain at higher levels and advised against fresh entry at the current level. For existing investors, he suggested maintaining a strict stop loss of Rs 650 with a long-term perspective.

UNO Minda: Halder said the stock is looking attractive even at current levels. He expects a positional upside target of Rs 1,450 over a six-month perspective. He advised investors to stay invested with a stop loss of Rs 1,160.

Welspun Living: According to Halder, the stock has the potential to see a 20-25 per cent upside over the next six months. He advised investors to stay invested.

Bandhan Bank: Halder's view on the stock is to follow a 'sell-on-rise' strategy once it reaches the Rs 200 level.

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TCPL: Halder said there is a possibility of value unlocking in the future. However, based on the charts, he sees a further downside of around 5-7 per cent. For existing investors, he said averaging could be considered, while fresh buying is not advised at present.

E2E Networks: Halder described the stock as undervalued and said it has the potential to reach the Rs 1,000 level. He advised investors to maintain a strict stop loss of Rs 450.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Sep 18, 2026 1:36 PM IST
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