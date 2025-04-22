Tata Communications issues commercial paper worth Rs 500 crore, stock gains 

Tata Communications Limited on Tuesday said it has issued and allotted Commercial Paper aggregating to an amount of Rs 500 crore. The stock rose 0.97% to Rs 1589.95 in early deals today against the previous close of Rs 1574.60 on BSE. Total 299 shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 4.72 lakh on BSE. Market cap of the Tata Group firm climbed to Rs 45,058 crore.

Tata Communications shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20-day, 30 day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

The commercial paper was issued on April 17, 2025 and its date of redemption is July 17, 2025, said the firm. The commercial paper has been issued at a discount of 6.58% per annum.

Tata Communications will hold a meeting of the Board of Directors on 22/04/2025 to consider and approve board meeting for audited financial results for the financial year ended March 31, 2025 and recommendation of dividend, if any.

Total income rose 4.14% to reach Rs 5,826 crore, up from Rs 5,594 crore in Q3 FY24. The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to Rs 1,181 crore, marking a 4.1% growth compared to Rs 1,134 crore in the same quarter last year. In the December 2023 quarter, the company's data revenues climbed 6.2% year-over-year to Rs 4,903 crore, up from Rs 4,618 crore a year ago. Additionally, digital revenue experienced a notable rise of 10.2% year-on-year, amounting to Rs 2,313 crore in Q3.