Tata Communications shares in focus today, here's why 

Shares of Tata Communications are in news on Tuesday after the firm said it has issued and allotted Commercial Paper aggregating to an amount of Rs 700 crore. Tata Communications shares closed on a flat note at Rs 1,592.75 on Monday against the previous close of Rs 1608.30 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 45,393 crore. Total 15.65 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 250.02 crore on BSE.

Advertisement

Tata Communications shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Tata Communications Limited has issued and allotted Commercial Paper aggregating to an amount of Rs 700 crore.

The commercial paper has an issue size of Rs 700 crore. The date of issue is August 22, 2025 and date of redemption is November 21, 2025. Face Value per security is Rs 5,00,000. The commercial paper carries a discount rate of 5.89% p.a.

In Q1, the firm reported a 43% fall in its profit after tax (PAT) for the first quarter of FY26, down to Rs 190 crore compared to the same quarter last year. Despite this decline in PAT, the company logged a 7% rise in its revenue from operations, reaching Rs 5,960 crore, up from Rs 5,592 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. Notably, on a sequential basis, PAT plummeted 82% from Rs 1,040 crore in Q4FY25, despite the top line seeing a marginal 0.5% decline from Rs 5,990 crore in the January-March quarter of FY25.

