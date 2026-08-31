Tata Communications shares rise 30% from 52-week low: Three triggers for the Tata Group stock

Shares of Tata Communications Ltd have gained 30% from their 52 week low in five months. The Tata Group stock fell to a 52-week low of Rs 1323 on April 2, 2026. The appointment of Ganesh Lakshminarayanan as a CEO on May 20, 2026 has boosted investor sentiment in the stock. Announcements of major strategic expansions such as subsea cable system enhancements to meet escalating AI-driven enterprise bandwidth demands also attracted investors to the stock.
On June 30 this year, Tata Communications announced strategic investments in subsea cable infrastructure via acquisition of significant fiber capacity, to strengthen its connectivity solutions between the emerging AI hubs of Mumbai and Chennai in India and Singapore, Asia’s leading cloud and AI ecosystem. These investments were aimed at addressing the growing bandwidth and AI-driven data demands of enterprises across Asia and further extension globally.
In the current session, Tata Communications stock rose 1.14% to Rs 1714. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 48,851 crore. Total 9947 shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.70 crore on BSE today. Tata Communications shares are trading higher than the 20-day, 30 day, 50-day, 100-day, 150 day, 200-day but lower than the 5 day and 10 day moving averages.