Tata Communications shares rise 30% from 52-week low: Three triggers for the Tata Group stock

Brokerage JM Financial kept its price target unchanged at Rs 2260. It reiterated a Buy call on the stock, especially post the recent correction in the stock price. It expects robust 20% EBITDA CAGR over FY26–29E, led by strong growth in digital portfolio and improvement in overall EBITDA margin from current 20% to 22% by FY29.

"We believe Tata Communications (TCOM) offers multiple triggers led by gradual improvement in profitability of its digital portfolio, the structural opportunity in India’s DC-to-DC connectivity market, and potential monetisation of its 26% stake in STT’s India data centre business. We expect TCOM’s digital portfolio to achieve EBITDA breakeven by FY28 and ~5% margin by FY29 through operating leverage, acquisition synergies and a superior product mix, supported by the new CEO's clear near-term emphasis on profitable growth. Hence, we expect the digital portfolio segment to deliver EBITDA of Rs 860 crore in FY29 versus an annualised EBITDA loss of Rs 800 crore; driving EBITDA swing of Rs 1650 crore by FY29," said JMFL.

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"However, CMP continues to reflect scepticism on this turnaround given the slow pace of EBITDA margin improvement so far, providing favourable riskreward if the new CEO’s focus on profitable growth drives faster improvement. Furthermore, its strong positioning in DC-to-DC connectivity could fasten core connectivity growth to 6–7% (from 2–3%) and drive robust EBITDA growth, while monetisation of the STT stake could unlock meaningful value," said the brokerage.

About Tata Communications

Tata Communications is engaged in the business of providing international telecommunications services. The company’s segments include Voice Solutions (VS), Data and Managed Services (DMS) and Real Estate (RE). The VS segment includes international and national long distance voice services. The DMS segment includes corporate data transmission services, virtual private network signaling and roaming services, television, and other network and managed services. The RE segment includes lease rentals for premises given on lease and does not include premises held for capital appreciation.