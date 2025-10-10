Tata Communications shares zoom 10%; what analysts are saying

Shares of Tata Communications Ltd picked up pace on Friday, surging 10.24 per cent to settle at Rs 1,870.85. The stock saw high trading volume on BSE as around 12.75 lakh shares changed hands. The figure was way more than the two-week average volume of 8,244 shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 238.72 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 53,319.23 crore.

The Tata Group firm recently launched its Voice AI platform powered by Agentic AI -- an industry first speech-to-speech customer engagement solution offering instant decision making, multilingual fluency and sub 500 milliseconds latency performance.

"This sets a new benchmark for customer engagement technology by enabling interactions that are personalised, context-aware, and seamlessly integrated across channels — redefining how financial institutions connect with their customers," it stated. The company is slated to announce its second quarter (Q2 FY26) earnings on October 15.

Technically, Tata Communications remains bullish, with analysts highlighting overbought conditions, key support at Rs 1,800–1,805 and resistance around Rs 1,935–2,000.

Drumil Vithlani, Technical Analyst at Bonanza, said Tata Communications broke above Rs 1,650–1,670 on strong volumes, surging over 10 per cent in a single session. The RSI (Relative Strength Index) is near 80, indicating short-term overbought conditions, but the overall trend remains bullish. Vithlani added that dips toward Rs 1,800–1,820 could be buying opportunities, with targets around Rs 1,950–2,000, while Rs 1,650 is strong support.

Sebi-registered analyst AR Ramachandran said the stock is bullish but overbought on daily charts, with resistance at Rs 1,935 and support at Rs 1,805. A close below this support could lead to a near-term target of Rs 1,600.

Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager – Technical Research at Anand Rathi, noted support at Rs 1,800 and resistance at Rs 2,000, with a potential upside to Rs 2,100 if Rs 2,000 is decisively breached. He expects the short-term trading range to be between Rs 1,800 and Rs 2,000.

As of June 2025, promoters held a 58.86 per cent stake in the Tata Group entity.