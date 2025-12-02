Tata Communications stock in news amid stake buy in US-based AI firm

Shares of Tata Communications are in news today after the firm announced the completion of its acquisition of a 51% stake in US-based Commotion Inc. for a total consideration of $25.5 million (approximately ₹227 crore) via its wholly-owned subsidiary Tata Communications (Netherlands) BV. The acquisition, completed on December 1, 2025, involved a combination of purchasing stock from existing shareholders and a capital investment in Commotion Inc. Of the total amount, $15.5 million was directed toward the purchase of shares from the founders and other external investors, while $10 million was allocated as new capital in the company.

This strategic move is aimed at strengthening Tata Communications' capabilities in delivering advanced enterprise solutions, particularly in the field of artificial intelligence and digital transformation.

Commotion Inc. also maintains a subsidiary in India and delivers enterprise solutions through its proprietary software, according to Tata Communications. The company highlighted that these offerings enable organisations to orchestrate intelligent, real-time interactions and streamline engagement across digital touchpoints.

Commotion Inc.'s platform provides advanced capabilities in Voice AI, omnichannel customer experience (CX) automation, and autonomous digital agents, which help businesses automate complex processes and deliver personalised engagement at scale. These solutions are designed to drive continuous innovation across both customer-facing and internal functions, supporting enterprises in their digital journeys, it added. Commotion Inc. reported annual revenues of $118,750 (₹1.06 crore) in the calendar year 2024.

Shares of Tata Communications closed the previous trading session 1.4% higher at ₹1,840 per share. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 52,440 crore. The stock has gained 9.8% in the last six months.

The acquisition has been carried out on a fully-diluted basis, involving both stock purchase from existing shareholders and direct capital investment in Commotion Inc.