Tata Consumer, Max Healthcare, Karnataka Bank: How to trade these 3 buzzing stocks

Indian benchmark indices settled lower on Monday as the fag-end selling dented the sentiments, ahead of November series expiry, triggered by the delay in the US-India trade deal announcement. BSE Sensex dropped 331.21 points, or 0.39 per cent, to settle at 84,900.71, while NSE's Nifty50 cracked 108.65 points, or 0.42 per cent, to close at 25,959.50 for the day.

Related Articles

Select buzzing stocks including Tata Consumer Products, Max Healthcare Institute and Karnataka Bank are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what a couple of brokerage firms including Systematix and SMC Global have to say about these stocks ahead of Tuesday's trading session:



Karnataka Bank | Buy | Target Price: Rs 204-218 | Stop Loss: Rs 173

Karnataka Bank closed above the 20-, 50-, 100-, and 200-day simple moving averages, confirming that the short-term, medium-term, and long-term trends have all shifted firmly in favour of the bulls. Volume behaviour further strengthens the bullish outlook. High-volume accumulation is clearly visible on daily, weekly, and monthly charts, suggesting consistent participation from strong hands. It is trading above the last four weekly highs and adds more conviction to the on-going trend reversal. The recent

upswing also comes after a healthy 43% correction from its all-time high of Rs 286, making the current breakout structurally stronger. Considering these strong bullish developments, Karnataka Bank offers an attractive buying opportunity. One can buy the stock in the range of Rs 188–Rs 186 with a stop-loss at Rs 173 and look for upside targets of Rs 204 and Rs 218 in the near term.

Recommended by: Systematix Institutional Equities



Max Healthcare Institute | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,328-1,475 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,035

Max Healthcare has shown a strong comeback on the daily charts, and the price action is finally starting to look encouraging for buyers. After a long phase of weakness, the stock has formed a Double-Bottom pattern on daily charts. Both lows near the ₹1,080 zone attracted strong buying, suggesting that this level has now become an important support. In the latest sessions, the stock not only moved higher but also managed to climb back above the 200-day moving average, which adds confidence to the ongoing recovery. Secondary oscillators are also improving and showing that momentum is gradually shifting in favour of the bulls. Therefore, one can accumulate a stock in range of Rs 1,170-1,160 levels with the expected upside of Rs 1,290-1,300 levels with stop loss below Rs 1,080 levels.

Recommended by: SMC Global Securities



Tata Consumer Products | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,328-1,475 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,035

Tata Consumer has bounced sharply from the neckline of a symmetrical triangle pattern near the Rs 1,135 level on the weekly charts. This neckline has acted as a strong demand zone. On the daily chart, the stock formed a bullish candlestick, while the weekly charts confirm a steady recovery backed by improving sentiment. Short-term price structure further strengthens the bullish outlook. Fibonacci retracement of the recent decline is an important sign that the correction phase is likely over and the dominant bullish trend is re-establishing itself. Based on the overall technical setup, Tata Consumer Products offers an attractive buying opportunity. One can buy the stock in the range of Rs 1,183–Rs 1,178, with a stop-loss at Rs 1,035, and look for upside targets of Rs 1,328 and Rs 1,475 in the near term.

Recommended by: Systematix Institutional Equities