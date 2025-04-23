Tata Consumer Products Q4 earnings: Net profit rises to Rs 349 crore, board announces dividend

Tata Consumer Products Ltd on Wednesday reported a 64% rise in net profit for the quarter ended March 2025 quarter. Net profit climbed to Rs 348.72 crore in Q4 against Rs 212.26 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. The board of the Tata Group firm also declared a dividend of Rs 8.25 per equity share of Re. 1 each.

"The Board has recommended a dividend of Rs. 8.25/- per equity share of Re. 1 each (825%) for FY 2024-25. The Dividend, if approved by the Shareholders at the ensuing 62nd Annual General Meeting, will be paid/dispatched (subject to deduction of tax at source) on or after June 21, 2025, "said Tata Consumer.

Revenue climbed 17% to Rs 4608 crore in the last quarter against Rs 3926 crore in the March 2024 quarter.

EBITDA slipped to Rs 625 crore in Q4FY25 against Rs 631 crore in Q4FY24.

The company said India tea business grew 4% in FY25 with strong performance in H2FY25, up 10% YoY driven by strong execution. India Foods had another strong year, up 29% (+13% organic), driven by broad-based performance across salt, Sampann and Soulfull.

The earnings were announced after market hours. The stock climbed 1.14% to Rs 1149 on Wednesday against the previous close of Rs 1136.10 on BSE.