Tata Consumer Products shares end lower despite two positive triggers, key details

Shares of Tata Consumer Products Ltd ended lower on Friday even as the firm inked a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Government of India. The agreement outlines a proposed investment of up to Rs 2,000 crore over five years, as part of the Investment Promotion Activity for World Food India 2025. The company clarified that the actual investment will depend on the financial evaluation of individual projects and will require relevant corporate and statutory approvals. Details on the final terms and conditions will be provided by the company once they are determined.

Advertisement

Related Articles

"This is to inform you that as part of Investment Promotion Activity for World Food India 2025, the Company has, today, signed, a non-binding MOU with the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Government of India, for an investment of up to Rs. 2000 crores over a period of 5 years," said Tata Consumer.

Meanwhile, TCPL shares closed 1.32% lower at Rs 1118.95 on Friday against the previous close of Rs 1133.95 on BSE. Market cap of the Tata Group firm fell to Rs 1.10 lakh crore. Over the past year, the stock has decreased by 7.48%, fluctuating between ₹882.90 and ₹1,217.00.

In a separate regulatory update, Tata Consumer Products communicated that CARE Ratings has reaffirmed its highest short-term credit rating of CARE A1+ for the company’s commercial papers and short-term loan facilities. This reaffirmation, which covers borrowings of up to ₹1,500 crore, was detailed in a regulatory filing dated September 26, 2025.

Advertisement

CARE Ratings Limited has reaffirmed CARE A1+(A One Plus) R rating for Short Term Instruments Commercial Papers (CP)/ Short-term loan worth Rs 1500 crore, said TCPL.